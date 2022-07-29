Pricing Reveals Ford F-150 Rattler Is The Off-Road Bargain Truck Of The Year

carbuzz.com
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
New Ford Bronco With 40-Inch Tires Makes The Raptor Look Small
Modern off-road vehicles are pretty wild. The 2022 Ford Bronco comes with 35-inch tires when you get the Sasquatch Package and the recently introduced Bronco Raptor is even crazier with 37-inch rubber. But what if even that isn't enough for your specific off-road needs? A company called Automotive Performance Group (APG) has the answer with a new Bronco ProRunner Conversion package that's absolutely bonkers.
1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978
This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
LA's New $600-Million Bridge Already Shut Down After Stunting And Take-Overs
For the last six days, Los Angeles' new $588 million 6th Street Bridge (6th Street Viaduct) has been a hub for LA's car scene in all the wrong ways. Since the new bridge's opening, street takeovers, burnouts, and donuts in traffic have been the norm on the bridge, which has inevitably led to some crashes. The LAPD has closed the bridge off temporarily an effort to fight the rise in reckless driving and stunts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Angry Old Customer Torches Car Dealership After Being Sold A Faulty Jeep Almost 40 Years Ago
A 79-year-old suspect has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to several vehicles at an Indiana-based car dealership. Dewey Fredrick told law enforcement that he destroyed inventory belonging to the O'Daniel Automotive Group in an act of revenge. Astoundingly, Fredrick says the dealer sold him a faulty Jeep in 1986 and reportedly told arson investigators that "it was time for the chickens to return to roost."
2023 Ford Maverick Toughens Up With New Tremor Package
If you want a Ford truck that is off-road capable but not as off-road-dedicated as a Raptor, you get a Tremor. The Tremor lineup has recently expanded, first with the heavy-duty F-250 and the full-size F-150, then with the smaller Ranger. The Tremor family has now enlarged to four models with the introduction of the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor. The package is available on XLT and Lariat trim trucks with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. Sadly, there's no frugal Tremor Hybrid model.
Ford Says New Versions Of F-150, Maverick And Bronco Are Coming
Some interesting nuggests of information emerged from Ford's Q2 2022 Earnings call this week. CEO Jim Farley confirmed the Mustang's debut at the Detroit Auto Show, and the Blue Oval's boss also discussed the F-150, Maverick, and Bronco. According to Farley, three of Ford's most popular models have some incredible variants in the works.
Owning A Ford F-150: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly
The Ford F-150 full sized pickup was introduced in 1948. It has been the best selling vehicle in America since 1981. In January of this year, Ford built the 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the F-series line is the […]
torquenews.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
Tuning Firms Are Being Asked To Hack Cars To Unlock Expensive Features
As Dr. Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park would put it, "life, uh, finds a way." A way to hack a BMW's software to restore features that should've been included in a car in the first place. People are doing just that. We've covered BMW's subscription services here on CarBuzz before.
Judy Lilly Drag Car Has 426 Hemi And Massive Racing Tires
This is one of the cars that earned its driver the title of "Miss Mighty Mopar." Judy Lilly was a colossal figure in the automotive world for quite some time, known primarily for her massively influential cars and cool control in some of the world's most daunting performance driving situations. Interviews with the legendary racer have proven that she cared a lot more about the act of going fast than she ever did about beating her opponent. That's likely what made her a great racer; Judy was driving against herself and nobody else. Then, having raced her whole life, she got the chance to drive some of the world's fastest cars. One such vehicle was her beloved 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, whose boastful style caught the eyes of thousands at the drag strip while its massive engine carried her and the car into many victories.
Chevy Corvette Development Vehicle Burns Up In Massive Fire
Earlier this year, General Motors teased the first-ever hybrid Corvette, rumored to be called the E-Ray. The car has been spotted testing in prototype form on the Nurburgring, looking incredibly fast. First reported by Motor.es, which has more pictures of the sorry-looking Vette, the E-Ray was testing in Southern Europe when it caught fire. We have a couple of our own pictures where you can see the hybrid sports car in flames on the side of a winding mountain road. A photo taken later reveals the aftermath, with the prototype being reduced to a charred pile of metal.
Ford Owners Have Now Driven 10 Million Miles Hands-Free
As the race toward full-self driving continues, automakers are offering varying levels of autonomous driving to their tech-obsessed customers. General Motors, for example, introduced Super Cruise. It may not be able to fully drive the vehicle, but it's very impressive. But Ford wasn't going to sit around and let GM...
Chevy Silverado EV Demand Can't Match Ford F-150 Lightning
~150,000 Chevrolet Silverado EV reservations so far. 65% of reservation holders are new to the Chevrolet brand. Nearly double the ~80,000 reservations of the GMC Hummer EV (Truck and SUV) The Ford F-150 Lightning has been a huge success so far, selling out before it was launched in the US....
Chevy Has Cunning Plan To Get Ferrari Owners Into A New Z06
Priced from $106,395, there's no denying the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an expensive piece of machinery. But upon further inspection, you soon realize it's a veritable bargain. The 5.5-liter V8 produces 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, which is up there with some supercars costing three times as much.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is J.D. Power’s Top Large Premium SUV
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the best large luxury SUV according to J.D. Power. The post The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is J.D. Power’s Top Large Premium SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Ford Bronco's Color Palette Makes No Sense
Despite being outsold by theJeep Wrangler, the macho Ford Bronco is still doing extremely well. So well, in fact, that the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor has already been sold out. Order books for the 2023 model year are set to open on August 15, with scheduling starting on September 22 and production commencing on November 14. Ongoing production delays still plague the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne with many orders being pushed back by a model year, and many customers are missing out on their original color choices.
Autoweek.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Ditches the Diesel and V6
The Chevrolet Colorado enters a new generation with the 2023 model year. The Colorado streamlines its powertrain options to one 2.7-liter turbocharged I4. The Colorado also introduces a standard 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The midsize Chevrolet Colorado pickup enters its third generation in 2023, replacing a truck that made its...
It's Time To Stop Giving Driver Assist Systems Fancy Names
We understand why manufacturers come up with fancy-sounding names for safety and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features. Audi Side Assist sounds way more impressive than blind-spot monitoring. "My car doesn't just have blind-spot monitoring, bro. It has Audi Side Assist." But a group of companies involved in the automotive...
torquenews.com
Things You Should Never Do to a Manual Transmission Car
Too many of us have bad habits when it comes to driving a car or truck with a manual transmission. Here’s a good reminder on things you should never do to a manual transmission car or truck that while might not seem to be a problem immediately, does result in premature wear of your clutch as well as damage to your transmission.
CarBuzz.com
