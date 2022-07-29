Motorist almost drives over Berry Hill officer

www.wkrn.com
WKRN
Truck overturns on Lebanon Pike
An overturned truck affects traffic on Lebanon Pike near Fesslers Lane.
Man facing vehicular homicide charges in Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
WKRN
Man charged in fatal Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
fox17.com
Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
Woman killed in Murfreesboro crash Saturday morning
One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.
Joe Casey, retired Metro Nashville police chief, dies at 96
Joe Casey, a retired Metro Nashville police chief and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, died early Saturday morning.
WKRN
Woman arrested for deadly motel stabbing
A 32-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a man to death inside a motel in South Nashville.
qudach.com
Chief thanks security guard for heroic actions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake thanked a Broadway information defender Friday for helping forestall a imaginable calamity past week. Chief Drake thanked Mike Kuhn, a information defender astatine Lucky Bastard Saloon successful downtown Nashville, for assisting successful stopping a antheral who attempted to wounded a constabulary serviceman the week prior.
WSMV
Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week. Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 16-Year-old shot in Nashville bank parking lot
NASHVILLE, TENN. - In nearby Music City, a 16-year-old was robbed and shot in the stomach after withdrawing money out of an ATM machine. The Metro Police TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives during the night arrested two teens and charged them with attempted criminal homicide for Thursday afternoon’s critical shooting of a 16-year-old in the parking lot of First Bank at 1817 West End Avenue.
WKRN
Passenger dies following crash on I-65 near Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is dead following a crash on I-65 Friday afternoon. It happened at 1:20 p.m. on I-65 South near Madison. Police say the 56-year-old driver of a Dodge Journey told officers that a white or silver vehicle attempted to switch into his lane and hit the right front tire of his SUV. The Journey became disabled, while the other vehicle kept going.
fox17.com
Two fugitives arrested for drive-by Nashville shooting which left one victim injured
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two fugitives from Sumner County were arrested for a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left one man injured. Metro Police said both fugitives, 24-year-old Jordan David of Murfreesboro and 21-year-old Steven O'Neal of Gallatin, had guns and an assortment of drugs in the Kia Forte sedan they were driving at the time of the shooting.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT “No matter how serious, difficult or boring your job may be, always have a friend to be goofy with”-Breedlove The job we saddled up to do, for the most part, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WSMV
Two firefighters injured battling house fire in Montgomery County
EAST MONTGOMERY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after they battled a house fire in East Montgomery. The fire was reported on July 30 around 11:15 a.m. Personnel from Rescue Squad stations 17, 18 and 19 all responded to Marrast Drive. The Montgomery...
WKRN
Suspect on the run after Walgreens robbery
Police in Brentwood are searching for the suspect in a Walgreens robbery.
WKRN
Humphreys County crews heading to Kentucky
Less than a year after their own historic flooding, crews from Humphreys County are heading to Kentucky to help with flood relief.
WSMV
Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a death inside of a home in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police at the scene, the call came in around 3:30 a.m. from a man who said there had been a scuffle inside a house on Boyd Drive. The man told dispatch that his wife was injured and needed assistance.
fox17.com
Man dies after vehicle hits tree, catches fire in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man died Thursday afternoon after a single-vehicle car crash n Cuthbertson Road near Nolensville Pike in South Nashville. Metro Police said the victim was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when, for reasons unknown, the SUV left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire.
WSMV
Juvenile found with multiple gunshot wounds in Midtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Thursday. Metro Nashville Police said a juvenile was found in a parking lot of a Midtown bank with several gunshot wounds. It is unclear where the shooting took place and if it was targeted or not.
fox17.com
Man accused of killing his wife inside their Nashville home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 65-year-old woman was found dead inside her home overnight Friday. Metro Police have arrested her husband in connection to the murder. Officers were called to the couple's home on Boyd Drive around 3 a.m. Friday where they found Sylvia Bryant dead on the floor. Police said she had trauma to her face and a TV was laying on top of her chest.
