Berry Hill, TN

Motorist almost drives over Berry Hill officer

WKRN
 2 days ago
www.wkrn.com

WKRN

Truck overturns on Lebanon Pike

An overturned truck affects traffic on Lebanon Pike near Fesslers Lane. Hope Force International helping flood victims in …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 31, 2022. Woman arrested for deadly motel stabbing.
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Man charged in fatal Murfreesboro crash

A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro. Hope Force International helping flood victims in …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 31, 2022. Woman arrested for deadly motel stabbing.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman arrested for deadly motel stabbing

A 32-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a man to death inside a motel in South Nashville. Hope Force International helping flood victims in …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 31, 2022. Woman killed in Murfreesboro crash. Tennessee Red Cross aids Kentucky flood victims.
NASHVILLE, TN
qudach.com

Chief thanks security guard for heroic actions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake thanked a Broadway information defender Friday for helping forestall a imaginable calamity past week. Chief Drake thanked Mike Kuhn, a information defender astatine Lucky Bastard Saloon successful downtown Nashville, for assisting successful stopping a antheral who attempted to wounded a constabulary serviceman the week prior.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week. Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 16-Year-old shot in Nashville bank parking lot

NASHVILLE, TENN. - In nearby Music City, a 16-year-old was robbed and shot in the stomach after withdrawing money out of an ATM machine. The Metro Police TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives during the night arrested two teens and charged them with attempted criminal homicide for Thursday afternoon’s critical shooting of a 16-year-old in the parking lot of First Bank at 1817 West End Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Passenger dies following crash on I-65 near Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is dead following a crash on I-65 Friday afternoon. It happened at 1:20 p.m. on I-65 South near Madison. Police say the 56-year-old driver of a Dodge Journey told officers that a white or silver vehicle attempted to switch into his lane and hit the right front tire of his SUV. The Journey became disabled, while the other vehicle kept going.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two fugitives arrested for drive-by Nashville shooting which left one victim injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two fugitives from Sumner County were arrested for a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left one man injured. Metro Police said both fugitives, 24-year-old Jordan David of Murfreesboro and 21-year-old Steven O'Neal of Gallatin, had guns and an assortment of drugs in the Kia Forte sedan they were driving at the time of the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT “No matter how serious, difficult or boring your job may be, always have a friend to be goofy with”-Breedlove The job we saddled up to do, for the most part, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Suspect on the run after Walgreens robbery

Police in Brentwood are searching for the suspect in a Walgreens robbery. Police searching for Clarksville carjacking suspects. Humphreys County sending help to areas of Kentucky …. Kickin It 615. 1 person dead in Antioch, TN car crash. Tax-Free weekend begins in Tennessee. This Week with Bob Mueller: July 30,...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WKRN

Humphreys County crews heading to Kentucky

Less than a year after their own historic flooding, crews from Humphreys County are heading to Kentucky to help with flood relief. Smith County volunteers rally to raise $100k to buy …. Shooting investigation north of downtown Nashville. Woman charged in hot water attack. 4 arrested at Nashville Planned Parenthood.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a death inside of a home in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police at the scene, the call came in around 3:30 a.m. from a man who said there had been a scuffle inside a house on Boyd Drive. The man told dispatch that his wife was injured and needed assistance.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man dies after vehicle hits tree, catches fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man died Thursday afternoon after a single-vehicle car crash n Cuthbertson Road near Nolensville Pike in South Nashville. Metro Police said the victim was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when, for reasons unknown, the SUV left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Juvenile found with multiple gunshot wounds in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Thursday. Metro Nashville Police said a juvenile was found in a parking lot of a Midtown bank with several gunshot wounds. It is unclear where the shooting took place and if it was targeted or not.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man accused of killing his wife inside their Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 65-year-old woman was found dead inside her home overnight Friday. Metro Police have arrested her husband in connection to the murder. Officers were called to the couple's home on Boyd Drive around 3 a.m. Friday where they found Sylvia Bryant dead on the floor. Police said she had trauma to her face and a TV was laying on top of her chest.
NASHVILLE, TN

