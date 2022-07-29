Man charged physical abuse of infant

www.wave3.com
Related
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car
Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father
A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man arrested in Beckley after breaking a kitten’s neck because it wouldn’t stop meowing
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after breaking a kitten’s neck because it would not stop meowing. According to Beckley Police, officers were dispatched to the Smart Hotel on Harper Road regarding an animal cruelty complaint. Raleigh County EOC advised they multiple complaints were made about a man shaking a kitten and screaming, “shut the f*&% up.”
Man arrested for rape of 74-year-old woman in Nashville
A man has been arrested in Tennessee for the alleged rape of a 74-year-old woman who was attacked at her home in Nashville.Phillip Hayes, 46, was arrested by Metro Nashville Police officers and faces charges of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.Authorities say that the suspect admitted to being the man in a surveillance picture that had been made public by investigators following the attack.Police Chief John Drake told a press conference that laboratory testing had linked the suspect’s DNA to the crime scene.Mr Hayes was initially arrested on charges of assaulting an officer, auto burglary, resisting arrest...
Man arrested after allegedly killing, dismembering North Highlands woman
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 44-year-old man was arrested for the gruesome murder of an elderly woman in North Highlands.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 77-year-old Pamela Garrett was murdered in her own home by 44-year-old Darnell Erby."It makes you think twice about living in this neighborhood," says, Cindy Gomes who's lived next door to her childhood friend Pamela Garret for 40 years."I've known her all my life," she said.So, when detectives knocked on Gomes' door asking questions about her friend, she was shocked to learn why."The detectives came to my house early in the morning Tuesday and was acting if...
Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March. The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.Following further enquiries, they were both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspected drug traffickers off the streets
Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Department has arrested two Houma men on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, of Houma, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, of Houma, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation.
THPD: Woman jamming to music in speeding vehicle crashes into 3 patrol cars during pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars after a high speed chase on the city's east side Saturday night. Brandi L. Hacker, 49, faces multiple charges from the pursuit. She was booked into the Vigo County Jail and charged with: reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.
Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who was serving a life sentence for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” The trooper was told that Chad Isaak,48, had been taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. Isaak was serving four life sentences without the possibility of parole for the April 2019 killings of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married. No motive was given at the trial. The four were shot and stabbed inside the property management company’s building in Mandan.
Officer involved shooting in Greenville under SLED investigation
SLED is investigating an officer involved shooting at Stratham Place Apartments on Shaw Street in Greenville. The incident happened just after 7:30 AM Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky flooding: 4 siblings among fatalities, relatives say; death toll rises to 25
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed on Saturday that the death toll in the fatal flooding in eastern Kentucky rose to 25. That number includes four siblings from the same family, relatives told news outlets. The bodies of the four children were recovered in the eastern Kentucky...
Comments / 0