Mayfield officials send help for deadly floods

Union City, Tenn.–A sum of money was turned in to the Union City Police Department. UC Police officials said, “We would like to speak to the owner. We would especially like to find out why the money and the container it was in smells so strongly of Marijuana. If you would like to speak to us about it, please call 731-885-1515 and request to speak to Lt. Derrick O’Dell.”

5 DAYS AGO