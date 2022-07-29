Mayfield officials send help for deadly floods

www.wkrn.com
westkentuckystar.com
Search for fugitive underway near Graves/Carlisle county line
Authorities continue to search for a wanted Graves County man last seen in Carlisle County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office on Sunday assisted the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police in a search for Dennis Wilcox. Wilcox is wanted for failing to appear in Graves District Court on a charge of receiving stolen property.
mayfield-messenger.com
Mayor clarifies financial donation funds
“What I don’t take lightly is the insinuation that city officials are lining our pockets with money. I can speak for all of us. All of us would not do that.” That is the message Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan wants make known after comments were being made on social media.
westkentuckystar.com
Three western Kentucky officers graduate sergeant training program
Twenty-four law enforcement officers from across Kentucky recently graduated from the Academy of Police Supervision, including three in western Kentucky. The Academy of Police Supervision, also called the Sergeant's academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program for newly promoted sergeants or officers on a promotion list to become sergeants. Three...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
Noura Jackson arrested on drug charges in KY
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Noura Jackson, who spent years behind bars in a notorious Memphis murder case, has been arrested on drug possession charges in Kentucky, law enforcement in the town of Cadiz confirms. According to Cadiz police, officers were at a Cracker Barrel investigating a report of a suspicious...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hazel man details encounter with fugitive
HAZEL – It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. Your children are enjoying a relaxing morning at home when a stranger suddenly bursts in, terrifying your loved ones and forcing you to defend them. That’s what Nathan Craft said happened to his family on Thursday as fugitive and convicted...
Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores
The private contractor operating prison commissaries in Kentucky increased prices by 7.2% on July 1 with DOC approval. The post Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, July 27, 2022
Jonathan B. Hosford, 46, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 5, 1975, in Murray. He was of the Church of Christ faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith B. Hosford; maternal grandparents, Bethel and Sina Richardson; and his paternal grandparents, Kirby and Elizabeth Hosford.
KFVS12
Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. New Anna Elementary...
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway in East Prairie, Mo.
Following the deadly shooting in East Prairie, a man from Charleston, Mo. is facing murder charges. How high interest rates are affecting Heartland communities. Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Carbondale police are searching for a man they say should be considered armed...
krcu.org
Thomas Hart Benton Documents the 1937 Flood in the Bootheel
A devastating flood struck the Missouri Bootheel in 1937. In late December 1936, heavy rains began falling in the Ohio Valley. By January 5, the Ohio River rose, and authorities issued flood warnings in mid-January. The Ohio spilled out of its banks, and flooded riverside towns to its mouth at Cairo, Illinois. Unprotected land in the Bootheel began flooding, forcing people out of their homes.
KFVS12
Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
westkentuckystar.com
Marion man hospitalized after Caldwell crash
A crash in Caldwell County sent a Marion man to the hospital on Thursday. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies were called to KY 91 between Princeton and Fredonia where a vehicle, driven by 67-year-old Richard Nelson of Marion had struck a culvert and overturned. Nelson was taken to Caldwell County Hospital...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man wanted in Graves County arrested in McCracken County, now faces drug trafficking charge
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Graves County man was arrested in McCracken County Friday on multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after the sheriff's office says he abandoned a car in a ditch and ran away from a deputy. In a late-night news release, the sheriff's office says a deputy...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dresden returns experienced roster this fall
DRESDEN, Tenn. - Keith Hodge didn't waste any time in turning Dresden into a contender last season. Hodge returned for his second stint with the program in 2021, and brought the Lions their first winning season in four years. Now, as he prepares for year two, the expectations will be...
The Bridge from Illinois to Kentucky is See-Through & Has a Curve
You really need to experience it to understand how surprisingly terrifying it is. It's the bridge that leads from Illinois to Kentucky. It's see-through, has a curve and makes weird sounds when you drive across it. This new video of a nearly 100-year-old bridge leading you from Illinois into the...
WBBJ
Woman recognized for efforts to stop gun violence
UNION CITY, Tenn. — One local woman was recognized for her work in raising awareness to help curtail gun violence. Thursday evening at Discovery Park of America, Union City native and founder of the organization Bullets Have No Eyes, Mamie Turner received special recognition and was awarded the Key to the City of Union City.
radionwtn.com
Why Does The Money Smell So ‘Funny’?
Union City, Tenn.–A sum of money was turned in to the Union City Police Department. UC Police officials said, “We would like to speak to the owner. We would especially like to find out why the money and the container it was in smells so strongly of Marijuana. If you would like to speak to us about it, please call 731-885-1515 and request to speak to Lt. Derrick O’Dell.”
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason, South Fulton and Obion County Central Football Scrimmage
Obion County Central hosted a three-way scrimmage Friday night with Gleason and South Fulton. A big crowd was on hand at Rebel Field to watch the first football action of the season.
