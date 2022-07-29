Special Weather Statement issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Middle North Platte River Basin, Niobrara and Converse High Plains; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, AND 434.. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 434. Fire weather zone 417. Fire weather zone 418. * WIND...North to northwest winds 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

