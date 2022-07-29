ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Transit Authority Orders 'Immediate Safety Standdown' For The MBTA

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago
A new Orange Line train Photo Credit: MBTA on Facebook

The Federal Transit Authority (FTA) has ordered an immediate "safety standdown" for the MBTA in response to several recent "uncontrolled train movement incidents," MassLive reports.

The standdown, which will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, will require all MBTA workers to attend a safety briefing so that they can do their jobs.

This order came most recently after a Red Line train rolled out of its rail yard onto the tracks at the Braintree station on Monday, July 25, Boston.com reports.

In a statement, the MBTA said they share the FTA's concerns and are taking the necessary steps toward resolving future safety issues.

"Fully supporting the FTA's ongoing scrutiny of safety-related processes and practices, the MBTA is committed to providing the training and tools necessary for employees to create and maintain a culture in which safety is prioritized," the MBTA said in a statement.

The MBTA also said safety briefings typically last 15 minutes and happen at the beginning and end of shifts and during breaks.

The briefings will ensure all MBTA employees are in compliance with the FTA requirements. The MBTA expects these briefings to be ongoing and the agency does not expect them to impact travel.

