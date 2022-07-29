Stock of the Week: Chipotle Customers Return to In-Restaurant Dining
Chipotle announced strong second-quarter results after the close Tuesday as the restaurant reported revenue of $2.21 billion that was just a hair off the $2.24 estimate, while earnings of $9.30 per share beat the estimate by 26 cents. The stock climbed a robust 17% this week. Chipotle Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner attributes much of Chipotle’s recent success to “a big return to in-restaurant dining. I think our in-restaurant dining channel was up 36%.” Cheddar News’ anchors break down all the numbers of this Stock of the Week.
