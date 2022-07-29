ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vietnamese trade group seeking new Nebraska partnerships expected at Aug. summit

By Cindy Gonzalez (Nebraska Examiner)
 2 days ago
A Vietnamese trade group is set to visit Nebraska in early August to try and forge new business partnerships and to attend Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Agriculture and Economic Development Summit in Kearney.

The summit, Aug. 10, is touted as the state’s key forum for discussing issues relevant to the state’s agriculture and economic development sectors. This year’s topics range from labor supply challenges to the financial impact of area flooding.

The keynote speaker at the summit, to be held at the Younes Conference Center, will be Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Vietnamese trade group includes heads of its provincial government and one of the largest corporations in Vietnam, Becamex.

The group will be in Nebraska Aug. 9-11 to meet with interested companies specializing in industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, technology and fabricated metal products. The state economic development office said in a statement that Nebraska has had great success in exporting to Vietnam and the Southeast Asian region, and the group hopes to create new partnerships and increase Nebraska exports to Vietnam.

Ricketts said the summit will convene leaders from across the state to discuss job creation and attracting investment.

“Attending the Summit is a great way to make connections with fellow Nebraskans who play key roles in our state’s growth,” he said. “We look forward to hosting Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink and hearing his insights on opportunities to grow Nebraska through international trade.”

Kritenbrink, who is to speak during lunch, grew up on a farm near Ashland and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He served as U.S. ambassador to Vietnam from 2017 to 2021 after being appointed by President Donald Trump. The summit officially kicks off Aug. 9 with a reception and banquet during which diplomats and Nebraska businesses will be recognized for their contributions to the state during the previous year.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com . Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter .

