Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy

The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

GoPro stock has fallen by 93% since 2014 as its business struggled to evolve. GoPro is changing the way it sells its cameras to keep a larger slice of the profits. The company has added new subscription-based revenue streams that are growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Bti#Tobacco Industry#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Benzinga

Insiders Selling Zoom Video, W.W. Grainger And 1 Other Technology Stock

US crude oil futures traded higher by around 2.5% on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What Recession? 5 Stocks Leading the Nasdaq to Its Best Month Since 2020

Apple and Amazon reported better-than-expected results despite ongoing supply chain issues and macroeconomic challenges. Many smaller tech stocks are rallying, including Five9, on solid earnings reports. Many renewable energy stocks are rising as the Senate looks poised to pass a sweeping bill that includes major funding to promote efforts to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Costco Stock Is Sliding

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Higher; Apple, Amazon Surpass Estimates

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Friday after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR and Sony Group Corporation SONY. Data...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon To $175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $155 to $175. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Amazon shares rose 10.3% to $134.91 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim...
STOCKS
CBS News

Stocks rally, closing out best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020

Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 59 points to 4,130, or 1.4%, and finished 9.1% higher for July. The index is still down 13.3% for the year, however.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August

AbbVie ranks as one of the best-performing Dividend Aristocrats this year. Abbott continues to deliver strong growth and will probably benefit if there's another COVID-19 wave. PepsiCo's business is largely insulated from inflation -- a big plus in the current environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Near Session Highs, July Marks Best Month For Markets of 2022

U.S. stocks closed Friday near session highs following strong earnings from several technology companies. July also marked the best month for U.S. markets in 2022. The S&P 500 was 9.12% higher to close out the month, representing the index's biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The Dow also finished July up 6.73% and the Nasdaq closed up 12.35%. Michael Darda, Chief Economist and Chief Market Strategist at M-K-M Partners, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020

U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&ampsP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Hermes flags strong rebound in China, posts record margin

PARIS (Reuters) -Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes rose sharply in the second quarter, lifted by fast growth in Europe and the United States, and rebounding strongly in China in June. Following lockdowns in China in April and May the French leather goods company, which is also known for its...
BUSINESS

