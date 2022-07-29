ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Jackpot! New York Islanders buy 25,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets

By Toyloy Brown III, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
The New York Islanders purchased $50,000 worth of Mega Millions lottery tickets, and if the NHL team holds a winning ticket from the estimated $1.28 billion jackpot, they plan to distribute the money among full-season ticket holders, suite holders, staff and the Islanders Children's Foundation.

The Islanders ordered 25,000 total tickets as Mega Millions hits its second-biggest prize in the lottery's history. If the overall winnings from the lottery tickets are below $250,000, the team will donate the complete amount to the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

The Islanders, which opened a new arena in Elmont Park, New York this past season, are gearing up for the franchise's 50 season. The team began play in the 1972-73 season and won four consecutive Stanley Cup from the 1979-80 season through the 82-83 season.

"As we prepare for our historic 50th anniversary season, we want to show our appreciation for our Islanders Season Ticket Members and staff and give them a chance to participate in this massive Mega Millions drawing," said Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky. "Revenue from lottery tickets is dedicated to education in New York State, so no matter what happens in today's historic drawing, important funds have been generated for education in the state, which supports our fan base and their families."

The Islanders ordered the tickets through the third-party lottery ticket buying app Jackpocket, which the team has also partnered with.

"We're excited to work with the New York Islanders, a long-time partner, to leverage the widespread attention that the lottery is getting for the good of the community this week," said Pete Sullivan, CEO and founder of Jackpocket.

Comments / 27

Brandi McClellan
2d ago

I'm sorry but if you're a suite holder then you have money already. if you're a full season pass ticket holder then you have money also. the only thing good I heard out of this is STAFF and Children's Foundation.

Reply(7)
15
Barry Fox
2d ago

they already get paid to much as it is, it's a sport. try working a job for a living not playing one

Reply(2)
8
Benny Baldwin
1d ago

Buying 50,000 in tickets than winning is not really a win your Just getting your money back Sorry. And you play professional hockey

Reply(3)
2
