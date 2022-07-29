Apple hires former Lamborghini executive to help build self-driving car amidst patent filings

APPLE has hired former Lamborghini executive Luigi Taraborrelli for assistance on its self-driving car initiative, Project Titan.

Taraborrelli previously worked as Head of Chassis and Vehicle Dynamics at Lamborghini.

Specific duties within Taraborrelli’s head role included but weren’t limited to chassis concept development, overall vehicle lap time performances, virtual simulation, and software coding, Bezinga reports.

Lamborghini models impacted by Taraborrelli’s work were the manufacturer’s:

Urus

Huracan Coupe

Aventador Coupe

Sterrato

Taraborrelli is rumored to be leading Project Titan’s design, according to Bezinga.

News of Apple hiring Taraborrelli arrives not long after the tech giant filed several patents related to their self-driving initiative.

Apple filed 17 communication patents in 2020 and 2021 — most of which were solo filings, Bezinga reports.

There’s speculation that these communication patents could be related to Apple’s in-house Project Titan chips.

Apple aims to release its self-driving car in 2024 or later, AppleInsider reports.

The Apple Car was supposed to be released by 2020, but crumbling leadership stalled the company’s efforts.

These inner conflicts resulted in the exit of the project’s leader, Steve Zadesky, according to AppleInsider.

Since no manufacturers have been selected, reputable Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Ko said the public shouldn’t expect an Apple Car release before 2025.

There was a point when Apple considered using BMW’s i3 as the foundation for its car — but plans were halted when BMW and Daimler reportedly ended discussions over who would lead and own the project’s data.

Apple has some catching up to do as self-driving cars like Amazon’s RoboTaxi are nearing human transport.