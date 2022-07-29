Forget diets – I can train your mind to think its had a gastric band and here’s how

PAUL McKENNA has called for hypnotic gastric bands to be made available on the NHS to tackle Britain’s obesity crisis.

The hypnotist spoke out after it was revealed this week that almost half of women have done no vigorous exercise in the past year, while a third of men have also given it a miss.

Paul McKenna shares his tips for tackling obesity Credit: PR handout

The figures, from the Nuffield Health charity, come as Britain’s weight crisis is soaring.

Latest figures reveal 64 per cent of adults were either ­overweight or obese in 2019.

However, Cancer Research UK predicted last month that more than 42million adults will be ­overweight by 2040 — a shocking 71 per cent of us.

So today Paul shares techniques from his updated international best-selling book The Hypnotic Gastric Band and an online trance exclusively to help Sun readers get thin this summer.

He is also offering a special discount on his ­Hypnotic Gastric Band app.

In an exclusive interview, Paul said: “This is the closest thing to real magic I’ve ever witnessed, as a hypnotic gastric band can help you smash off the pounds and get thin.

“We should be prescribing this procedure on the NHS.

“You can get CBT, EMDR, hypnotherapy, counselling — why is this any different?

“This summer Britain is ­facing an epidemic of obesity. As a nation we have never been fatter. But the reasons why people become overweight are very complex.

“The scientific research is overwhelming — for most ­people diets don’t work.

“Additionally, during these times of massive anxiety, stress, boredom and emotional challenges due to the pandemic, millions have been trying to change the way they feel through drinking, drug-taking, gambling, sex, shopping, television and the world’s drug of choice — food, and particularly sugary food.

“That’s why I’m sharing what I’ve learned over the past decades, along with additional techniques so Sun readers can change their lives.

“As I guide them through the process in my trance audio online, I will get readers to do all the things they would have done, had they had a real ­gastric band fitted.

“As we know, the real band is very expensive, and there is a potential risk, as with any medical procedure.

“The beauty of the ­hypnotic, or psychological gastric band, is that it is safe. You go into a trance, you are told you are ­having this procedure, but you don’t have to worry about physically going under the knife.

“Your unconscious mind is instructed that the hypnotic gastric band has shrunk your stomach from the size of a melon to the size of an apple, so you will feel full faster.

“You eat far less, without feeling that you are ­missing out.

“One man who lost 300lb later told me, ‘It’s like a switch has been flipped in my head’.

“It won’t work for everyone, but in studies we’ve done, we have found significant success rates, with seven in ten people finding it works for them.”

The eyes of love

PEOPLE who are overweight often tell themselves: “I hate myself because I’m fat.”

One lady told me she’d look in the mirror and her internal voice said: “Fat cow.”

You need to stop dishing out abuse to yourself, as in the past the solution to stop the feeling was to eat.

This technique gets you to a place where you love and accept yourself.

And by respecting yourself, you can lose weight.

Read through this whole exercise before you do it, so you know what to do.

1. Close your eyes and think about someone who loves and respects you.

2. Imagine that person is standing in front of you now, looking at you and smiling.

3. Next, imagine floating out of your own body and into theirs, and look at yourself through their eyes. See yourself through the eyes of love and respect. Feel the smile on their face as they look at you. Notice how you smile in return.

4. Notice all the things they love and respect about you. Take all the time you need to do that. Notice absolutely everything, even the little things, that you can see. Notice how it makes you feel.

5. Finally, take a snapshot of yourself in your mind and imagine seeing it up to the right in front of you.

6. Keep this feeling in mind, and any time you want to be reminded of it, look up to your right and see that ­picture again.

The golden rules

ALONGSIDE my online trance, these four golden rules are the foundation of my system and will help to ­support the changes you are making.

1. When you are hungry, eat: It is important to make a distinction between true physical hunger and emotional hunger. Real hunger comes on gradually. It is clear, constant and you feel it in your belly. It is not a reaction to fear, embarrassment, stress or anger, or a distraction when you are bored.

The scientific research is overwhelming — for most ­people diets don’t work. Credit: Shutterstock

2. Eat what you want, not what you think you need: All diets involve limiting and depriving the body. Healthy people eat what their body really wants. After hypnotic gastric band surgery you can eat what you wish.

3. Whatever you eat, do it consciously: Give your food your complete attention. Turn off the TV. Slow your eating speed right down to about a quarter of your usual speed. With each mouthful, put your knife and fork down and chew your food 20 times.

4. When you think you are full, stop eating: Listen for the signal from your brain that you are full, then stop. It’s like a muscle — the more you use it, the stronger it gets.

If at first you are not quite sure if you are feeling the full signal correctly, stop eating for three or four minutes and see if you are still actually hungry. If you are still hungry, eat a bit more and watch out for the signal again.

Havening Exercise

IT’S important to no longer use food to change your feelings, or you will put on weight.

To feel good and interrupt or change your emotions, use this Havening technique, created by my friend Dr Ronald Ruden.

Please read through the following exercise before you do it.

You should practise this sequence of eye movements, body touches and visualisations several times until you know it off by heart.

Then you will be able to use it any time you need to get rid of unhappy feelings and swiftly feel calm and relaxed. Many people experience remarkable positive changes immediately after a Havening session. Even if you are one of those people, keep doing this Havening ­exercise regularly.

1. Pay attention to any stress or unhappiness you wish to remove and notice what it looks like in your imagination and how stressful it feels.

Now rate its strength on a scale of one to ten, where ten is the most powerful and one is the least. This is important, as it lets you measure how much you are reducing it.

2. Cross your arms, place your hands on the tops of your shoulders and close your eyes.

3. Now stroke your hands down the sides of your arms from the top of your shoulders down to your elbows, and keep doing this downward-stroking motion again and again throughout this process.

4. Now clear your mind, or just think about or imagine something nice.

5. As you carry on stroking the sides of your arms, imagine you are walking on a beautiful beach, and with each footstep you take in the sand, count out loud from one to 20. One, two, three . . .

6. Keeping your head still, while continuing to stroke your arms, move your eyes laterally to the left and laterally to the right ten times.

7. Still stroking the sides of your arms, imagine you are walking outside in a beautiful garden. With each footstep you take in the grass, count out loud from one to 20. One, two, three . . .

8. Now open your eyes and check on your scale from one to ten how much lower the ­number of the stress feeling is now.

If it is way down the bottom of the scale, congratulations — you have personally changed your feelings.

If you think that the stress feeling is not yet reduced enough, just repeat the Havening sequence until it is reduced as far as you want.

The hunger scale

PEOPLE who are overweight tell me they are either hungry all the time, or they don’t know when they are full.

From now on, never go below three or above seven again.

1. Physically faint

2. Ravenous

3. Fairly hungry

4. Slightly hungry

5. Neutral

6. Pleasantly satisfied

7. Full

8. Stuffed

9. Bloated

10. Nauseous

As you find it easier to live in the middle section of the scale, your relationship with food, your self-control and your body will all change for the better.

Offer: get the hypnotic gastric band app for £4.99

SUN readers can get an exclusive discount on Paul McKenna’s hugely popular The Hypnotic Gastric Band app.

For the next 72 hours you can buy it at the reduced price of £4.99 (usual price £6.99) from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store using this QR Code until 23.59 on Monday 1 August.

Readers can also listen to Paul McKenna’s online trance all this weekend for free at thesun.co.uk.

Recalibrate your hunger settings

THIS simple technique helps to recalibrate your hunger settings.

1. I want you to remember a time when you felt really hungry — remember what it felt like in your stomach and your mind, and your feelings.

2. I want you to remember a time when you felt really stuffed — remember what it felt like in your stomach and mind.

3. Again, I want you to remember a time you felt really hungry.

4. Now I want you to remember a time when you felt stuffed.

5. Once more, I want you to remember a time you felt really hungry.

6. And again, I want you to remember a time you felt really stuffed.

Can you notice the difference now, between feeling hungry and feeling full?

You can listen to the gastric band trance here