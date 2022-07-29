ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Prairie, WI

Pleasant Prairie trainer wins national physique competition

By James Groh
 2 days ago
A trainer from Pleasant Prairie is on his way to weightlifting stardom.

Jacob Swisher won his first bodybuilding competition in June in Chattanooga, Tenn. in the 2022 National Physique Committee Junior Nationals. Since he won that competition, now he can go up against the pros.

He isn't a bodybuilder in the typical sense you might think of. He competes in physique tournaments, which are based on aesthetics rather than how much one can lift or pure mass.

Jacob Swisher
Jacob Swisher posing with the medals he won at the 2022 National Physique Committee Junior Nationals in Chattanooga, TN.

“I look more of a skinny waist, broad shoulders, come down like a v taper more. Instead of just a guy that's humongous and just lifts tons of weights," Swisher said.

He has a lean yet broad frame that differentiates him from other bodybuilders. When not focusing on working out, he is a trainer at the Village of Pleasant Prairie Rec Plex.

Now that he has that championship under his belt, he is eyeing a professional competition just outside Chicago next year. He said he wants a year to really focus on specific areas that will allow him to take on tougher opponents.

"Rear deltoids, traps, and upper chest. They said work on that, just a little fuller in those areas, and you’ll be able to compete with the top-level pros."

The pro competitions are ones that he can win money from and help him gain sponsorships.

Swisher has been on this journey for the past six years. When he was 31, his girlfriend at the time (now his fiancé) suggested he try out the physique competitions. He has been hooked ever since. It was six years of hard work and determination that finally paid off.

"And especially now that I'm getting older, it feels good beating the young kids, you know what I mean. I'm going against 20-year-olds, and I'm 37."

Swisher continues to take on personal training clients while pursuing his physique competition dreams. You can reach out to him by emailing - nutritionfitnesscoach1@gmail.com .

