Commonwealth’s Attorney will not pursue charges against RPD officers after reviewing evidence

Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
PHOTOS: Firearm violation in Henrico leads to police negotiation on Sunday
There is currently an ongoing police negotiation on the 600 block of N. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico after a firearm violation on Sunday, July 31.
Man arrested after shooting gun outside Henrico complex
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police negotiated with a man in an apartment after he fired a gun outside an apartment complex. Several cars were struck but nobody was injured as a result of the shooting. On Sunday, July 31, around 10:30 am, police responded to reports of a man...
Shooting at Chesterfield Cook Out sends one woman to the hospital
The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital at a Cook Out restaurant on Sunday, July 31.
Man apprehended after nearly 4-hour standoff at Henrico apartment complex
A man who was allegedly firing a gun in the parking lot of the Pointe Apartments Sunday morning was taken into custody following a nearly four-hour standoff in eastern Henrico County.
Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for selling narcotics, cocaine in Petersburg area
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and other narcotics in and around the Petersburg area. According to court documents, 39-year-old Salahudin Mitchell from Sterling, Virginia, was arrested in November 2021 after making nine purchases of fentanyl from April to October.
Man arrested, charged in connection to Shockoe Bottom fatal shooting
Police announced on Friday that they have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood in April.
Woman injured in shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is expected to recover after a shooting late Sunday night at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at 8241 Midlothian Turnpike. “Officers rendered aid to the victim who was subsequently transported to...
Convicted Virginia felon gets additional prison time for buying gun
A Richmond man who was released from prison three years ago after serving 23 years for a federal drug trafficking conspiracy is going back behind bars for having a gun he bought on the street.
Suspected heroin dealer on the run, Goochland County Sheriff investigating
Goochland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a fugitive wanted for heroin distribution.
Former Lt. Gov. says FBI is investigating possible political motives behind sex-assault allegations
RICHMOND, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is confirming a published report that he's been interviewed by the FBI about the origins of two sexual assault allegations against him. In 2019, two women accused him of assaulting them, one in 2000 and the other in 2004. They...
Why Richmond Police want 'all the neighbors to come out'
Richmond Police kicked off National Night Out with a registration event outside the Walmart on Sheila Lane Saturday.
Stop the Violence event aims to fight back against crime in the Tri-cities
"Our city was being impacted tremendously by gun violence. Our young people were dying and it had gotten to the point where people were afraid. People had started not wanting to come out of their homes."
Suspects charged in double-shooting that left one dead, one injured
Chesterfield County Police have reportedly arrested three suspects in connection to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, May 12.
Museum tells Virginia county's story of segregated education
There are a few more weeks of summer vacation left and supporters of the John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center museum hope people can learn about the history of segregated education
Richmond jail has 160 staff vacancies, sheriff says inmate violence grows
Richmond's sheriff defended strides to address safety measures inside the city jail as concerns from inmate families, former deputies and elected leaders grow following reported assaults.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law
A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
One injured in crash involving overturned tanker truck on Route 288 in Chesterfield
One person has been injured after a tanker truck overturned in a single-vehicle crash on Route 288, according to Virginia State Police.
Man who allegedly has shootout with Richmond Police has faced dozens of charges
The man who was seriously injured after a shooting involving him and a Richmond police officer is no stranger to police, Jon Burkett learned.
Credit Card Fraud Suspect wanted
On 07/14/2022, the Prince George County Police responded to the 12200 block of South Crater Road for a report of a credit card fraud. On 07/08/2022 at 3:18 PM, the victim dropped their credit card. The suspect was observed picking up the credit card at 3:24 PM. The card was then used fraudulently at multiple stores. The suspect is described as an older black male wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and a baseball cap at the time the credit card was picked up.
Advocates, school board members support firing of Va. teacher over refusal to use pronoun
Following the contested termination of a King William County, Virginia, teacher, dozens of groups, including members of Northern Virginia school boards, have come together to show their support for the decision to fire the educator who refused to say a student’s preferred pronoun. LGBTQ advocacy organization Equality Virginia and...
