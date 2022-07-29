Luxury housing development breaks ground in South Bend

Craig M Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon Bank received the Michigan City Economic Development Lifetime Achievement Award at the EDCMC Silver Anniversary Gala on July 21st. The award celebrates the outstanding leadership Dwight has demonstrated to LaPorte County over the course of his career. He has been a visionary and mentor to many in the community and has left his imprint on Michigan City economic growth forever.

