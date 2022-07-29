Luxury housing development breaks ground in South Bend

www.wndu.com
abc57.com
State Road 10 closed for construction
LA PORTE, Ind. -- State road 10 will be closed between U.S. 35 and State Road 23 for seal coating starting around August, 8th. The project is expected to last for five days, and is subject to change for weather. A recommended detour follows U.S. 35, State Road 8 and...
WNDU
South Bend supermarket development plans delayed
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to begin building a grocery store on South Bend’s west side are being pushed back. City officials approved this development of a 10,000 sq. ft. supermarket on the corner of Olive and Western last year. However, officials say recent construction delays have developers...
luxury-houses.net
Not only Has Show-stopping Views But also Brags of a Combined Water-frontage, This House Asks for $3,500,000 in Cassopolis
The House in Cassopolis has a Luxury Miami Vibe and a well-designed floor plan with separate split upper levels, now available for sale. This home located at 62234 Carlton Dr, Cassopolis, Michigan; offering 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 6,334 square feet of living spaces. Call Tarah L Sheteron – Cressy & Everett Real Estate – (Phone: (269) 876-9276) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Cassopolis.
abc57.com
Country Night continues in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Country Night Series continues tonight in Michigan City featuring music from Steel Country and Diego Fresh. The event is free and open to anyone. Country Night begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central at The Lost Lagoon RV Resort.
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary
Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
22 WSBT
Over-vegetation a growing concern in South Bend
Two ordinances dealing with over-vegetation have been delayed by the common council for months. During a committee meeting in April, officials tabled the bills because of concerns over legal wording. The ordinances simply focus on overgrown vegetation, a legal framework that many cities around the country have already created. The...
nwi.life
The City of La Porte Hosts Second Annual Lake Fest
The City of La Porte kicked off its second annual Lake Fest with three attractions. Among the event’s sponsors were organizations such as NIPSCO, Visit Michigan City Laporte, Northwest Health, Horizon Bank, and American Renolit. Lindsay Jongkind, member of La Porte’s planning committee, feels that the Lake Fest has played a part in revitalizing the community and is optimistic of its future impact.
warricknews.com
How gas prices have changed in South Bend in the last week
Compiled statistics on gas prices in South Bend using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Indiana Business
South Bend luxury condos project begins
Construction will soon get underway on a four-story building that will house 27 luxury condominiums within eyeshot of the University of Notre Dame. The South Bend Tribune reports the top-floor units at Sideline Flats, which measure approximately 2,200 square feet, will be listed for as much as $1.5 million. The...
WNDU
Michigan City Public Safety Meeting
The cost-share program offers solar-powered lampposts to help brighten and beautify neighborhoods across the city. Man charged with reckless homicide in deadly South Bend crash. A South Bend man has been charged with reckless homicide for his role in a deadly crash earlier this week on the city’s south side....
95.3 MNC
Berrien Co. Health Dept. Back To School events planned for Aug 1 & 3
The Berrien County Health Department is hosting a pair of back to school events this week. Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. they’ll be at the department’s Benton Harbor office for a Back To School bash. The second will be Wednesday from 9 to 6 at their office in Niles.
WNDU
21st annual Niles Burn Run kicks off
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2-day charity event started with a car, truck, and motorcycle show, and it continues Saturday night with a free concert and beer garden. Twenty-five different vendors and seven food vendors are on hand. There will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and...
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
WNDU
Lanes on Indiana Toll Road reopen after buckle caused shutdown
South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a male with a handgun who was threatening suicide near the baseball fields. New traffic pattern in place as repairs continue on Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County. Updated: 15 minutes ago. Traffic has been backed...
abc57.com
Restrictions on Wilden Avenue in Goshen begin August 1
GOSHEN, Ind. - Road restrictions on Wilden Avenue begin on Monday, the City of Goshen announced. Starting August 1, the west approach of Wilden from Main Street (S.R. 15) will be closed. Drivers on Main will not be able to turn west onto Wilden. Drivers traveling east on Wilden cannot...
abc57.com
Bowler's Country Club hosts annual Corn and Sausage roast
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Annual Corn and Sausage roast at the Bowler's Country Club from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event features vendors, bake sales and music performed by The End Is Up. Admission for children under 10 is free, everyone else is $15 at the gate. Organizers at...
valpo.life
Horizon Bank’s Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight Receives Michigan City Economic Development Lifetime Achievement Award
Craig M Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon Bank received the Michigan City Economic Development Lifetime Achievement Award at the EDCMC Silver Anniversary Gala on July 21st. The award celebrates the outstanding leadership Dwight has demonstrated to LaPorte County over the course of his career. He has been a visionary and mentor to many in the community and has left his imprint on Michigan City economic growth forever.
abc57.com
More information about overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
WISH-TV
TikTok challenge blamed for South Bend car thefts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A viral video trending on TikTok is making its way to Indiana. Thieves are recording themselves breaking into cars, using only a USB cable. “They found a way to start the car without a key, so that’s why we want to put people on high alert,” said South Bend Police Department Spokesperson Ashley O’Chap.
WNDU
4 hurt in overnight shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating multiple shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of St. Joseph Street and Milton Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found one...
