Trial date set for Fairfield teenager accused of killing Spanish teacher

www.kcci.com
Related
KCCI.com
Fundraiser held in honor of slain Anamosa prison workers
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) — A foundation created in honor of Lorna Schulte and Robert McFarland,who were killed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary last year, held an event to raise money for scholarships on Saturday. The event featured a golf tournament, ribeye steak sandwich supper, as well a live and...
KETV.com
Iowa teens charged with killing teacher will face separate juries
Iowa — One of the Iowa teenagers accused of killing a teacher will face a jury at the end of the year. Jeremy Goodale's murder trial is set for Dec. 5 in Davenport. Goodale and Willard Miller are accused of beating Noemba Graber to death at Fairfield Park and attempting to hide her body.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect injures 3 officers while trying to escape
A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he injured three police officers Saturday when he was taken into custody. Quivadas Gaines faces a felony charge of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, along with three serious misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.
101.9 KELO-FM
Park site of murder victims reopens in Iowa
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — The eastern Iowa state park where police say a man killed three people and himself has reopened. Maquoketa Caves State Park reopened for day use Thursday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. A temporary memorial site will be located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Iowa man who posed as a military veteran took thousands of dollars in donations
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Sheriff's deputies in Henry County are on the lookout for a man who they say took thousands of dollars as part of stolen valor scheme. Authorities said Christopher Williams posed as a military veteran in 2020 when neighbors in Mount Pleasant held a benefit ride for him.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Arrested for Biting off Person’s Ear During Fight
An Ottumwa man was arrested Thursday after allegedly biting off part of a person’s ear during an altercation. Christopher Shepherd, 42, has been charged with willful injury, a Class C felony. Ottumwa police say that prior to Thursday’s fight, Shepherd told officers he was going to bite off the...
iheart.com
Farm Accident Kills Iowa Man
(Mahaska County, IA) -- A rural Wapello County man is dead after authorities say he was run over by his own pick-up truck. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says 65-year-old Duane Davis was hauling a large round bale of hay in a pasture in the 33-hundred block of James Trail, northwest of Eddyville, when the accident happened around 10:30 this (Friday) morning. A family member performed CPR until first responders arrived, but they were unable to revive Davis.
qctoday.com
What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Quad-City Times. A Davenport man on parole until October has been arrested in connection with the July 15 shooting death of 25-year-old Davion Roe at the Century Woods apartment complex in Rock Island. Updated Jul 29, 2022. A third member of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Police: Bookkeeper embezzled $10,000-plus from Famous Dave’s
A 45-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after police say she altered her pay amount at the restaurant where she managed the payroll. Tania Rocha was arrested Thursday on a warrant for first-degree theft, a Class C felony, Scott County Court records say. On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Davenport Police...
GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident
INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
ottumwaradio.com
Rural Wapello County Man Killed in Farm Accident
A farm accident in rural Mahaska County claimed the life of a rural Wapello County man Friday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel were dispatched to a farm pasture on the 3300 block of James Trail in rural Mahaska County. A family member was giving the victim CPR when deputies and paramedics arrived at the scene. Officials took over administering CPR but the victim was declared dead at the scene.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect took motorcycle chaps, bags, tried to charge for their return
A 54-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole property, including motorcycle chaps, and tried to charge the victim for their return. Deborah Fifer faces charges of felony extortion and second-degree theft, court records say. Police say Fifer took two leather motorcycle saddle bags, a pair of leather...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island considering new approaches to gun violence
We will pay attention to a local problem this morning: Gun violence. Rock Island’s seen more criminal activity than it typically does recently. It’s certainly not alone in this problem. However, our reporting at Local 4 News indicates Rock Island Police responded to seven shootings in the city...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect recorded men in public washroom
A 51-year-old Davenport suspect who police say recorded men in a public restroom faces charges of invasion of privacy. Phillip Ruprecht faces aggravated misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy, court records say. He was arrested on a warrant then released on bond. Ruprecht “did admit, post-Miranda, that he knowingly video...
2 more shootings overnight in Rock Island; 2 men seriously injured
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Just days after the Rock Island Police Department held a news conference to address the recent uptick in gun violence within the city, two more shootings occurred early Saturday morning, July 30 and left two men with serious injuries. During the news conference on Tuesday,...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspects used sword, gun during drug-deal fight early Friday
Two Rock Island suspects face charges after police say a fight that involved a sword and a gun broke out during at drug deal on Brady Street, Davenport. Denis Arslanovic, 34, faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and going armed with intent. Clayton Price, 21, faces a felony charge...
KCJJ
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
WQAD
Dozens rally to end gun violence outside Davenport Police Station
Dozens, including families of victims, gathered outside of the police station Saturday. This was the third year of the rally.
ourquadcities.com
Officers: Bettendorf mother of 2- and 5-year-old sold crack, marijuana
A 35-year-old Bettendorf mother of two little children faces felony charges after officers say they found her with drugs that were within reach of her kids. Brittiany Perkins faces two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, court records say. Shortly...
kciiradio.com
Marijuana Distribution Investigation Leads to Arrests in Henry County
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation this past April and May regarding distribution of marijuana in the area. During the investigation a search warrant was executed at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, during which marijuana and indicia of distribution were seized. Resulting from the investigation and search...
Comments / 0