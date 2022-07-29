Former Berrien County employee facing child pornography charges

www.wndu.com
Elkhart County Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Antonio Mikell. Antonio is 5′3″ and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. wearing a Trump 2020...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Coquillard Elementary School identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting after apparently threatening suicide. It happened in the 1200 block of North Sheridan Street in South Bend by the baseball fields near Coquillard Elementary School. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, the...
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for role in 2020 deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbus, Ohio, man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting in South Bend that happened back in March 2020. On June 2, Oluwatomipe Makanjuola, 21, pled guilty to murder for his role in the death of Alan Diaz, 19, of South Bend. Makanjuola was handed his sentence on Wednesday.
4 hurt in overnight shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating multiple shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of St. Joseph Street and Milton Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found one...
First Alert Forecast
Crews have been working around the clock to repair a void found on the Indiana Toll Road. South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a male with a handgun who was threatening suicide near the baseball fields.
Lanes on Indiana Toll Road reopen after buckle caused shutdown
South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a male with a handgun who was threatening suicide near the baseball fields. New traffic pattern in place as repairs continue on Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County. Updated: 15 minutes ago. Traffic has been backed...
21st annual Niles Burn Run kicks off
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2-day charity event started with a car, truck, and motorcycle show, and it continues Saturday night with a free concert and beer garden. Twenty-five different vendors and seven food vendors are on hand. There will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and...
Special exhibit comes to Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of comics and cartoons, there’s a new exhibit in Elkhart you may want to check out. See You in the Funny Papers: Iconic Cartoons and Comics is at Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House. The exhibit showcases local and national comic...
Afghan Refugees make their way to Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Library and United Religious Community holds an Afghanistan cultural awareness event. The event titled “get to know Afghanistan! The culture of our new Afghan neighbors,” was held at the South Bend Community Learning Center. Attendees had the chance to...
2nd Chance Pet: Kasa
(WNDU) - There are many pets out there who are looking for a forever home, and we were introduced to one of them on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Janet from the Elkhart County Humane Society introduced us to a dog named Kasa. She is a 4-year-old terrier mix. Janet says she loves people and would do great in an active family that can take her out on walks. To find out more about Kasa, watch the video above!
First Alert Forecast: AM Storms with Afternoon Sunshine Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A few morning thunderstorms are possible across Michiana. Storms are possible between 6am and 10am. A few heavy downpours along with gusty winds are possible. A few isolated showers or storms will be possible through the noon hour. Skies will begin to clear, and it will be mostly sunny in the late afternoon with a high in the middle 80s and higher humidity. High of 85 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.
Picture Possibilities at the plaza presented by ADEC
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, ADEC invited the public to celebrate the end of their annual ‘Picture Possibilities’ fundraiser with a free community event. The event was held in Downtown Elkhart at the Civic Plaza, and featured food trucks, face painting,...
Pet Vet: AAHA Accreditation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Veterinarians are there to provide medical care for animals. But there are so many choices, and it may be hard to figure out how to choose a practice. An organization called the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) has an accreditation process for veterinary practices. Our...
First Alert Forecast: Muggy week ahead with a few storm chances
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Partly cloudy sky. Low: 67° & Humid. Wind: S 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Expect morning thunderstorms as a cold front moves into the area early. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will be between 5 am and 11 am from west to east across the area. A few storms could have locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Once the storms move east of the area the clouds will decrease and sunshine will fill the skies during the afternoon. Staying warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s. Wind WSW turning NW 15-25 mph.
Hometown Days celebrates all things New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Hometown Days festival in New Carlisle kicked off on Friday afternoon. The festival features local musicians, works of art and goods from local vendors, a wide variety of fair food, and one of the nation’s largest Wiffle Ball tournaments. Hometown Days President...
Penn HS guard Markus Burton commits to Notre Dame
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn guard Markus Burton will follow in the footsteps of local greats, like Blake Wesley, in playing for Mike Brey and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Burton announced his commitment Friday afternoon at Penn High School in front of friends and family. Burton visited and was...
