Ships must slow down more often to save whales, feds say

nationalfisherman.com
NOAA wants stricter vessel speed limits to protect right whales
Existing vessel speed limits are inadequate to protect endangered north Atlantic right whales from lethal collisions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is proposing to expand 10-knot speed limit zones. NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service on Friday announced the new rule proposal, which would also extend speed...
US drafts new speed limits on shipping to help save endangered whales
Vessels off the US east coast must slow down more often to help save a vanishing species of whale from extinction, the federal government said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made the announcement via new proposed rules designed to prevent ships colliding with North Atlantic right whales. Vessel strikes...
Boy, 17, mauled in shark capital of the world after dozens of attacks and sightings shut down beaches across East Coast
A TEEN boy has suffered a possible shark bite in Florida, reports say. The state, which is known as the shark capital of the world, has seen at least 13 attacks this year, data shows. And, beaches along the East Coast have been forced to close after several sharks were...
More shark sightings close East Coast Beaches
More beaches were closed along the East Coast over the weekend after a string of shark sightings. Shark sightings temporarily shuttered New York's Lido Beach and Rockaway Beach, according to WABC. The station said red flags were raised for several hours on Sunday afternoon to indicate that swimming was not...
natureworldnews.com
Fisherman Catches 16-Foot Oarfish Long Thought to be a Mythical Fish, Residents Fear of Impending Earthquake
Oarfish are known for their elongated and large body, rarely seen in the world's oceans. It is for this reason that some communities thought they are sea creatures from myths and legends. This is the case for the city of Arica, Chile, after a group of fishermen returned with a...
Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO
In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
Five ‘great white sharks’ spotted off Cape Cod within just HOURS after spate of maulings off US coast
FIVE great white sharks were reportedly spotted off Cape Cod in just a matter of hours. It comes after shocking data revealed a total of 22 people have been mauled by the predators in the United States this year. The most recent attack happened on Sunday at New Smyrna Beach...
natureworldnews.com
Not a Dolphin or a Whale: Viral Video Shows Shark Flying Into the Air Off Rockaway Beach
A shark leaping from sea surface into the air is not your usual daily sighting. Still, a person was able to capture the spectacular view on camera while her family was on a surfing lesson on the waters of Rockaway Beach in New York City. The footage of it went...
Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage
A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
Extremely rare white humpback whale washes up dead on Australian beach
A dead white humpback whale was recently found on a remote beach in Australia. However, experts say the animal is not an albino.
Feeding Frenzy: Two Orcas Killed At Least 8 Great White Sharks Off the Coast of South Africa
Killer whales are emptying one of South Africa’s top shark-diving destinations of great whites. According to a recent study, two orcas nicknamed Port and Starboard have slaughtered at least eight great white sharks in the last five years along the Gansbaai Coast. Researchers who examined the carcasses say the killer whales are ripping out the sharks’ livers and leaving the remains to drift up on nearby beaches.
Great white shark chows down on seal in Maine woman’s graphic photos
The shark takes several bites out of the seal. A Maine woman was able to capture pictures of a bloody scene this weekend; a great white shark chasing down a seal and eating it. Sue Fontaine shot 116 photos of the shark’s feast near the Whitehead Island Lighthouse off the...
250-Pound Great White Shark—In Menacing Pose—Washes Up on Long Island Beach
A juvenile great white shark that washed up on a Long Island beach last week has been recovered by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. Beachgoers in the town of Quogue, New York, first reported the shark on July 20 to local authorities, who were able to photograph the startling sight of a 6-foot-long great white resting upright in the sand—jaws agape as if in mid-attack—before it washed back out to sea. It was later recovered on July 21, about 10 miles away near Southampton.
Great white shark washes up on Long Island beach in New York, police say
Another day, another shark sighting. This time, a dead great white shark 7 to 8-feet long washed ashore on a beach in Long Island, New York. Before police could arrive Wednesday morning, the shark washed back out to sea, the Quogue Village Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.
Dolphins Seen Herding Whales Away From Their Habitat in Fascinating Footage
Researchers observed Risso's dolphins harassing a group of pilot whales for half an hour, in a bid to protect their territory.
Alternate Angle From Onboard Shows Massive Humpback Whale Rise Up & Smash Fishing Boat
Straight up nightmare fuel. Earlier this week, video footage went viral of a massive humpback whale leaping from the water, and hitting the bow of a boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Luckily, there were no injuries sustained, which is a miracle considering those bad boys weigh between 55,000...
natureworldnews.com
Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast
A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
Phys.org
Moving sea otters up the Northern California and Oregon coast is feasible, federal government concludes
Relocating sea otters to places in Northern California and Oregon where they haven't lived for generations, including possibly using helicopter rides to move a few dozen from the Monterey Bay area into San Francisco Bay, is feasible and could help expand populations of the endangered marine mammals. But there are...
techeblog.com
Walking Sharks Captured on Video Show How They Hunt Where Others Can’t
Scientists working with the Discovery Channel stumbled upon something unusual the night of May 3, 2022 on the coast of Papua New Guinea: walking sharks. No, this doesn’t meet they have feet, but rather fins that are used to drag its body across water and onto land. Scientifically speaking, this is classified as an epaulette shark, which have rarely been captured on video.
