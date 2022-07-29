ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

East Benton Fiddlers Convention marks 50 consecutive years

EAST BENTON, Maine (WABI) - Sunday marked the 50th consecutive year of the East Benton Fiddlers Convention. It’s been 50 years since the sound of fiddles first carried through the hills of East Benton, and for the family running the show, carrying on that tradition is of the utmost importance.
BENTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
City
Norway, ME
City
Freeport, ME
City
Portland, ME
City
Wales, ME
Local
Maine Business
City
Yarmouth, ME
Local
Maine Industry
foxbangor.com

Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event

UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
BELFAST, ME
WMTW

Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomatoes#Drip Irrigation#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Liberation Farms#Swiss#Suuq#Ebt#Somali Bantu
penbaypilot.com

75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events

ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
ROCKLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st

If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Supermarket News

Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades

Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
VERMONT STATE
amjamboafrica.com

Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration

Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Historic heatwave possible in Maine next week, temps near 100 degrees possible

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read that headline right. The heat is coming back- and it looks like it will be returning in a big way by the time we get to the end of next week. THE REASON: A weather pattern shift, and a major one at that. The current weather pattern Maine is in, and will continue to be in through next Tuesday has been keeping the heat at bay. A persistent dip in the jet stream, which controls the weather pattern across the US, has continued to funnel "cool" air into the state from Canada, and will continue to do so through next Tuesday.
wabi.tv

Gas prices are lower along Maine Turnpike

GRAY, Maine (WMTW) - Gas prices along the Maine Turnpike have been lower than the statewide and county averages as prices have fallen across Maine. The price of gas at the Turnpike rest stop in Gray stood at $4.39 for a gallon of regular on Friday, which is 26 cents less than the Cumberland County average of $4.65.
GRAY, ME
WMTW

Dozens band together to clean up Lewiston school vandalized by juveniles

LEWISTON, Maine — Dozens of volunteers spent Thursday helping rejuvenate the former Longley School building in Lewiston, a month after it was vandalized. Four juveniles face charges, accused of breaking into the adult education building and causing significant damage inside the school. Superintendent Jake Langlais says most, if not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy