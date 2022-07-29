Select DeKalb County pools will be open until Sept. 7

ocgnews.com
DeKalb Commissioner Larry Johnson to host Let’s Move DeKalb! back-to-school event
DECATUR, GA— DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson, in partnership with Center Helping Obesity in Children End Successfully (C.H.O.I.C.E.S.), Amazon, Amerigroup and Victory for the World Church, will host the Let’s Move DeKalb! Back-to-school event on Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m. he event, in its 12 year, will be held at the Intergenerational Center at Exchange Park, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur.
DeKalb County Charter Review Commission Notice of Meeting and Agenda
USA 8882709936 (US Toll Free) Discussion of September meeting location.
Rockdale Board of Elections Notice of Special Meeting, Aug. 3
Notice is given that per the agenda attached, the Rockdale Board of Elections will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at 4 pm. The purpose is to conduct a hearing and determine whether 39 voters who are using Post Office Boxes as their residential address for voter registration purposes, should remain registered voters. Georgia Election Code § 21-2-216, Qualifications of electors…states in part that “(a) No person shall vote in any primary or election in this state unless such person shall be: (4) A resident of this state and of the county or municipality in which he or she seeks to vote…” A Post Office Box cannot be used as a residential address.
