Select DeKalb County pools will be open until Sept. 7

Notice is given that per the agenda attached, the Rockdale Board of Elections will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at 4 pm. The purpose is to conduct a hearing and determine whether 39 voters who are using Post Office Boxes as their residential address for voter registration purposes, should remain registered voters. Georgia Election Code § 21-2-216, Qualifications of electors…states in part that “(a) No person shall vote in any primary or election in this state unless such person shall be: (4) A resident of this state and of the county or municipality in which he or she seeks to vote…” A Post Office Box cannot be used as a residential address.

CONYERS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO