How Private Equity Can Teach You to Resist Recessions

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks
With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize.
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025.
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Investing in REITs
I hate volatility, which is why I generally favor boring investments with big dividend yields. That's exactly why I own REITs.
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
Billionaires Are Piling Into These 2 Dividend-Paying Pharma Stocks
Billionaires are taking advantage of the weakness in Pfizer and Viatris this year.
Got $300? These 3 Dividend Stocks Deserve a Look
Despite near-term headwinds, UPS looks like a good value. Kinder Morgan puts a lot of energy into rewarding shareholders with an ample, well-covered dividend.
2 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two dividend-paying pharmaceutical titans ought to keep crushing the broader markets for the foreseeable future.
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand.
Meta Has Repurchased $14.7 Billion of Its Own Stock This Year -- Should You Buy Too?
Meta repurchased $5.08 billion in stock last quarter, again dipping into its balance sheet to do so. Management is comfortable with its pace of spending on other projects, so share repurchases simply may be the best option right now. Meta stock may be cheap, but patience will be required if
Fast Company
What is the carried interest loophole—and what does it mean for VCs and private equity?
Congress, on Wednesday, showed that it still has a few surprises up its sleeve for the current session. In a shocking twist, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin announced they had reached an agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act, a scaled-back version of the Build Back Better plan that would address everything from healthcare to the environment to, notably, higher taxes for corporations. To help pay for all that, the agreement also includes taxing some “carried interest” profits by partners in private equity and hedge funds, as well as venture capital companies.
What Does a Recession Mean for Your Retirement?
The economy continues to slow, but we're not in a recession just yet. A recession could be looming, though, so it's best to start preparing now. There are a few strategies that can protect your retirement.
Should You Invest in Life Insurance? Here's What Suze Orman Thinks
Anyone thinking of investing in life insurance should read this Suze Orman advice. Life insurance provides important protection for assets. Some policies also have an investment component. Suze Orman isn't a fan of life insurance that doubles as an investment. Buying life insurance to provide protection for loved ones is
Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?
The consumer staple had a better-than-expected Q2 for both net sales and diluted earnings per share. The company's dividend should have no issues growing further in the years to come. The stock appears to be sensibly valued at the current share price.
Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make
Sometimes, the most challenging part of investing is knowing how to start. Question marks about the economy have created many excellent values for long-term investors. These diverse stocks have secular growth trends and massive potential for gains.
Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023
Next year's Social Security changes could help seniors cope with rising costs. Exactly how much benefits will increase is uncertain -- but it will be significant.
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Every Total Return Investor Should Own
If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies, and his massive […]
Suze Orman Says a Diverse Portfolio Is Important. Here's an Easy Way to Achieve One
The right brokerage account could be your ticket to a well-balanced investment mix. A diversified portfolio can help you grow wealth and protect you from losses. One key brokerage account feature makes it easy to build a diverse mix of investments. These days, many investors are reeling due to losses
Are You a Long-Term Investor? Here Are 3 Stocks You Won't Want to Miss
Alphabet's premium ad space will insulate it from general market weakness. The Trade Desk recently announced a partnership with a huge company.
