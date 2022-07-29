How Private Equity Can Teach You to Resist Recessions

Congress, on Wednesday, showed that it still has a few surprises up its sleeve for the current session. In a shocking twist, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin announced they had reached an agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act, a scaled-back version of the Build Back Better plan that would address everything from healthcare to the environment to, notably, higher taxes for corporations. To help pay for all that, the agreement also includes taxing some “carried interest” profits by partners in private equity and hedge funds, as well as venture capital companies.

