States reach deal over marketing, safety of generic opioids

www.cbs19news.com
Related
5 things to know about the FDA's flawed approach to accelerated drug approvals
An NPR investigation found stalled confirmatory trials and lax enforcement are plaguing the FDA's accelerated approval of drugs for urgent medical needs.
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
Urgent warning: This recalled ice cream is still on sale despite a deadly outbreak
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new warning about the Big Olaf Creamery ice cream recall. It’s tied to an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes that had already caused multiple deaths. The agency is concerned that retailers may still be selling Big Olaf ice cream products. It’s...
Family Dollar recalls hundreds of over-the-counter products sold in 47 states
Family Dollar initiated a massive voluntary recall on July 21 of certain products that were stored incorrectly, according to an announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall applies to products sold at retail stores. Over 400 products were included in the recall, ranging from cold medicine and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Skittles are 'unsafe' for consumers, lawsuit charges, because they contain 'a known toxin'
A consumer sued candy maker Mars, alleging Skittles contain a "known toxin" that makes the rainbow candies "unfit for human consumption." In a lawsuit seeking class-action status filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Thursday, attorneys for San Leandro resident Jenile Thames said Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain "heightened levels" of titanium dioxide.
Popculture
Recalls: These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves
It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
foodsafetynews.com
Warnings about honey with ingredients that are not disclosed, including ED drugs
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued warning letters to four companies for illegally selling honey-based products that may pose a significant health risk to consumers. The FDA’s laboratory testing found that product samples contained active drug ingredients not listed on the product labels, including the active drug...
komando.com
Check your cabinet! 63 medications recalled for possible contamination
Keeping a cabinet stocked with medicine for ailments is always a good idea. Band-Aids and an antiseptic solution are must-haves, but you should also have emergency items. Tap or click for 18 must-have items that help you survive any emergency. Before you take any medicine, you must always check the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Laxative sold by Walmart, CVS, Walgreens is recalled over contamination concerns
A laxative sold at major U.S. retailers is being recalled after "serious adverse reactions” were reported. All flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution are affected by the recall, which the Food and Drug Administration said is being initiated over concerns about bacterial contamination. The product is sold at CVS, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Walmart under a variety of generic brand names, usually in 10-ounce packages.
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
July 26 (UPI) -- Food and Drug Administration warning letters do little to stem the flow of hazardous dietary supplements tainted with unapproved stimulants into the U.S. market, new research suggests. After the FDA warned dietary supplement makers about specific products and demanded that corrective steps be taken, researchers said...
The Verge
FDA warnings aren’t stopping illicit weight-loss supplements
Warning letters from the Food and Drug Administration aren’t enough to push potentially dangerous weight loss supplements off the market, according to a new analysis published in JAMA. Dietary supplements fall into a regulatory grey area in the United States. They don’t have to be reviewed or approved by...
Skittles are toxic, U.S. lawsuit claims
July 15 (Reuters) - Mars Inc has been sued by a consumer who claims that Skittles candies are unfit to eat because they contain a known toxin that the company had pledged six years ago to phase out.
Food recall news: BrandStorm Inc. recalls Natierra due to Freeze Dried Blueberry
Food recall news: BrandStorm Inc. recalls Natierra due to Freeze Dried Blueberry. BrandStorm Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling 2 lots of Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry (lot # 2021363-1 & 2022026-1) pouches because of the presence or potential presence of lead above the FDA's recommended limits; per the serving size specified on the nutritional facts panel.
Popular sunscreen recalled due to traces of cancer-causing chemical
Three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30, packaged in aerosol cans, were sold nationwide at various retail locations in the U.S. and online.
foodsafetynews.com
Company recalls sandwich wraps after government testing finds Listeria
Rachael’s Food Corporation, a Chicopee, MA establishment, is recalling 2,246 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’...
Other infant formula makers besides Abbott have faced Cronobacter contamination and operational deficiencies, documents show
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Some of the operational deficiencies that helped trigger the massive shutdown of Abbott Nutrition's infant formula plant earlier this year have also been found at some other companies' factories, according to an ABC News investigation of some of the other formula makers that have stepped in to help fill empty American grocery shelves in the midst of the critical nationwide shortage.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warning letter to food firm connected to death from listeriosis
Multiple recalls, Campylobacter and Listeria outbreaks, and a death from listeriosis all in the past two years, have earned Swan Bros. Dairy the attention of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Swan Brothers Dairy Inc. of Claremore, OK, is on notice from the FDA for serious violations of the Current...
Skittles Lawsuit Claims Them 'Unfit for Human Consumption'
The FDA may be forced to ban food coloring such as Titanium DioxideSamanthab8/Pixabay. A consumer of Skittles from California has sued Mars, the company that makes the much-beloved candy, under the claims that Mars uses titanium dioxide to produce the candy, which makes them “unfit for human consumption”. This additive is actually a coloring agent used in foods that are produced within the United States.
Comments / 0