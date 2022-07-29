The Sights And Sounds Of The Hennessey HPE850 Chevy Camaro ZL1: Video

gmauthority.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputyCovering KatyHouston, TX
1,000 tablets of Fentanyl recovered during bust in RichmondCovering KatyRichmond, TX
Katy ISD considering attendance boundary modifications for nine elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Katy ISD Executive Director of Athletics recognized by national organizationCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R 5.2L Supercharged V8 Details Revealed: Video
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was finally revealed earlier this week following months of anticipation, rumors, spy shots, and speculation. One of the worst kept secrets about the F-150 Raptor R, however, was the fact that it’s powered by the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant, which produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque (with the potential to make much more) in the particular application. However, Ford didn’t reveal too many details about the changes it made to this powerplant over the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, though Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained fills that information gap for us in the video below.
fordauthority.com
Complete Ford 7.3L V8 Crate Engine Powertrain Package Now Available
As Ford Authority reported back in June of 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form at that time, giving hot rodders another solid option in that regard. That particular offering consists of a full engine assembly including the intake and throttle body, exhaust manifolds, oil pan and cooler, ignition coils and wires, flex plate, and factory lift brackets, though additional parts were previously sold separately. Now, however, the complete Ford 7.3L crate engine powertrain package is available directly through The Blue Oval.
gmauthority.com
GM Has 150,000 Chevy Silverado EV Reservations
Back in February, GM revealed that it had racked up an impressive 110,000 reservations for the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV. That number has now grown to over 150,000 reservations, the automaker confirmed in its Q2 2022 earnings report, signalling strong demand for the automaker’s first battery-electric pickup truck. GM’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Road Atlanta IMSA Edition Production Will Start
The Cadillac Blackwing sedans are the most track-capable production models to ever wear the Caddy crest, and as a nod to the luxury marque’s apex-hunting accomplishments, Cadillac is now offering up the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Editions. Available in three flavors, each of which is named after an iconic American race track, GM Authority is now taking a closer look at the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Road Atlanta IMSA Edition with the following spotlight.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang: Engines, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More
WHAT IT IS: The seventh generation of the icon that launched the pony-car genre will arrive in time for the Mustang brand's 60th anniversary. Expect it in coupe (as rendered here by our artist) and convertible forms with two powertrain offerings. Variants delivering greater performance and efficiency will follow in the years to come.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
torquenews.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV
We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
MotorTrend Magazine
A Go-Fast First-Gen Toyota 4Runner Built With All the Right Parts
The first-generation Toyota 4Runner was a unique vehicle that arguably started the '90s SUV craze, or at least was deeply ingrained in it. At first glance it looks like a pickup truck with a camper shell, but it's much more than that. The "cab" and "bed" are actually one piece with a factory-engineered pass-through, allowing for relatively easy to access back seats and a fairly large (for a compact SUV) cargo area. The design permitted family use, and the ladder frame and truck-based drivetrain components kept the SUV durable, capable, and rugged.
Autoweek.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Ditches the Diesel and V6
The Chevrolet Colorado enters a new generation with the 2023 model year. The Colorado streamlines its powertrain options to one 2.7-liter turbocharged I4. The Colorado also introduces a standard 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The midsize Chevrolet Colorado pickup enters its third generation in 2023, replacing a truck that made its...
1969 Volkswagen Beetle Is A Bug That Packs A Punch
This incredible German sports car is a tiny convertible with a lot of fun to offer. The Volkswagen Beetle has been a fan favorite for automotive enthusiasts around the globe since its initial design in the 1940s. Quickly, the reputation for this bug grew as people began to fall in love with the concept of a petite and sporty car that could get them from A to B and have fun doing it. Eventually, the Beetle became a cultural icon synonymous with the hippie lifestyle of the late 1960s, along with its Bus cousin. One of the best things about the Beetle was its rear-engine design which soon became the standard design for Porsche performance models. So how does this incredible 1959 model hold up to that tasteful yet daring reputation which made the car so famous in the first place?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judy Lilly Drag Car Has 426 Hemi And Massive Racing Tires
This is one of the cars that earned its driver the title of "Miss Mighty Mopar." Judy Lilly was a colossal figure in the automotive world for quite some time, known primarily for her massively influential cars and cool control in some of the world's most daunting performance driving situations. Interviews with the legendary racer have proven that she cared a lot more about the act of going fast than she ever did about beating her opponent. That's likely what made her a great racer; Judy was driving against herself and nobody else. Then, having raced her whole life, she got the chance to drive some of the world's fastest cars. One such vehicle was her beloved 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, whose boastful style caught the eyes of thousands at the drag strip while its massive engine carried her and the car into many victories.
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy Chevelle And 1969 Chevy Nova Face Off In Bow Tie Drag Race: Video
We’re headed back to the muscle car golden age with the following drag racing video, where we find a pair of Bow Tie-brand classics going head-to-head in a matchup between a 1966 Chevy Chevelle and 1969 Chevy Nova. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Radiant Package Available To Order Again
The 2022 Cadillac Escalade was not available to order with the Radiant Package for the majority of its production run, however this will change for the 2023 model year, GM Authority has learned. This cosmetic exterior package will once again be available to order on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade, giving customers another way to personalize the vehicle on the spec sheet.
torquenews.com
Things You Should Never Do to a Manual Transmission Car
Too many of us have bad habits when it comes to driving a car or truck with a manual transmission. Here’s a good reminder on things you should never do to a manual transmission car or truck that while might not seem to be a problem immediately, does result in premature wear of your clutch as well as damage to your transmission.
The Chevy Equinox EV Is Too Attractive and Affordable to Ignore
Holy moly, the new Chevrolet Equinox EV is doing something that rivals have been unable to do. The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV is an attractive, powerful SUV that’s actually affordable. It’s one of the best-looking electric SUVs that doesn’t break the bank. How much does the 2024...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT5 Pricing Revealed
Dropping in as the fourth model year for the first-generation luxury sedan nameplate, the 2023 Cadillac CT5 ushers in a selection of updates and changes compared to the previous 2022 model year. Among these changes is new pricing, GM Authority has uncovered. According to GM Authority sources, the 2023 Cadillac...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Most Fuel-Efficient Speed to Drive Your Car?
Many factors affect the fuel efficiency of your vehicle, including the make, model, drag coefficient, and the type of engine. However, the speed at which you drive the car is equally important. Nobody enjoys filling up the gas tank, especially given rising fuel costs. But did you know that there's...
gmauthority.com
Large Cadillac Electric Crossover On The Way For 2024, Says Report
Cadillac is leading the way in GM’s electrification efforts, with a total of eight new all-electric Cadillac models slated to go on sale in the U.S. by the end of the 2026 calendar year. Among these is a new large crossover model scheduled to launch in 2024. In a...
Comments / 0