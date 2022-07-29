ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

WCIA

New Veteran organization in Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)–A new non-profit in Tuscola has formed to help Veterans. 217 Vets is a non-profit to help local Veterans. Founders and board members are all Veterans, and 2 own local businesses in Tuscola. On July 30th they held a meet and greet event. The organizers said, “Veterans resources in Central Illinois are in […]
TUSCOLA, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

56 year old, Phillip K Hodges, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County original warrant for aggravated DUI Class 2, Aggravated DUI, Driving while license is revoked, obstructing justice, illegal transportation of alcohol, and failure to signal when required. 32 year old,...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 07/30 – Dustin Wayne ‘Dusty’ Rhodes

Dustin Wayne “Dusty” Rhodes, 41 of Nokomis, IL, formerly of Odin, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8:05 P.M. in his home in Nokomis, IL. He was born on July 20, 1981, in Centralia, IL, a son of Michael and Sheila (Reynolds) Rhodes. Dusty graduated from...
ODIN, IL
Herald & Review

Shelby County seeks ambulance options

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County officials are working to find a new ambulance provider before the county loses emergency medical coverage in a month. For years, most of the county was covered by Decatur Ambulance Service, but Hospital Sisters Health System plans to close the service Sept. 1. That leaves county officials exploring new territory as they work to secure coverage.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
City
Effingham, IL
City
Newton, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Altamont, IL
Newton, IL
Obituaries
Effingham, IL
Obituaries
spotonillinois.com

Taylorville Kroger closed by IEPA

TAYLORVILLE - A Kroger store in Taylorville was closed on Friday with all employees removed from the premises. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) issued a Seal Order against the grocery store located at 201 E. Bidwell St. The seal order was due to concerns relating... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
TAYLORVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Nine vie for Marion County Fair Queen; see background information and names of Tuesday night Little Miss candidates

There will be nine candidates to be the Miss Marion County Fair Queen in the pageant next Tuesday night. They are Makaela Draege of Odin, Kailey Brubaker of Salem, Sara Timm of Iuka, Abigail Smith of Salem, Delaney Kell of Salem, Sophia Schossler of Centralia, Brylee Dukes of Centralia, Hailey Knox of Odin, and Ciara Cain of Patoka.
MARION COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Taylorville grocery store closed due to asbestos

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Seal Order on a Taylorville grocery store. Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order on the Kroger on East Bidwell in Taylorville along with all dumpsters and transfer containers associated with the store. According to IEPA everyone was removed from the store on Friday and the store was sealed to the public.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Person
James
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022

A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark. Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road. The tree was recently saved following several issues with rotting limbs. Arborists and local […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

5 great burger places in Illinois

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, July 30th, 2022

A 31-year-old Salem man was arrested by Salem Police Friday night on an outstanding Marion County warrant for failure to appear on a driving on a suspected driving charge. Joshua Wesselman of Dick Street is being held in lieu of $2,500 bond. 36-year-old Joshua Schulte of South Castle in Salem...
SALEM, IL
#Memorials#Hshs St Anthony#Memorial Hospital#The Westside Lounge#The Elks Lodge#Johnson Funeral Home#Crossroads Bank
wamwamfm.com

Wanted Man Arrested in Gibson Co.

A Princeton man wanted on warrants out of Knox and Gibson Counties has been arrested. On Friday, Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled to a river cabin in the 8000 block of West 425 North to locate David Kolb, 59, of Princeton. Kolb had a Level 2 warrant out of...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Decatur Fire responds to house fire, reported explosion

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday. Crews were called to a house shortly before midnight with reports of an explosion and partial collapse of a house with fire seen from outside. Firefighters saw light smoke when they got there and the majority of the basement walls were blown […]
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Home basement explosion under investigation in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating an explosion in the basement of a home on Thursday. It happened just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of South 19th Street. Firefighters were called to the home after a report of a residential...
DECATUR, IL
WTHI

West Terre Haute woman becomes published author

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute woman just became a published author and she's already seeing great success!. On Saturday, Claudine Gaston had a book signing for her new Rage of the Unloved novel. It was released earlier this month and already has Five Star reviews. The...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
southernillinoisnow.com

Two face new felony charges in Marion County Court

A 31-year-old homeless Centralia man has been formally charged in Marion County Court with burglary and theft. Stephen Bryant is accused of breaking into a trailer at a home construction site in the 2300 block of Meadow Lane just outside Centralia. He was also charged with a misdemeanor offense of theft for being in possession of a small speaker that had allegedly been taken from the construction site. The bond was set at $30,000. The public defender was appointed to represent Bryant.
CENTRALIA, IL
WTHI

Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an unfortunate update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Assumption teenager returns home after deadly crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager who was injured in a crash that killed two of his classmates is home. The crash happened earlier this month in Assumption. Police said a truck hit a car with four Central A&M students inside. Two of them – and Conner Rowcliff and Keegan Virden – died in the […]
ASSUMPTION, IL
WAND TV

Decatur police make 2nd arrest made in 2021 Christmas Eve shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police have arrested the mother of a Decatur man accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Eferm O. Jones last Christmas Eve. Kiona L. Cliff, 37, faces a preliminary charge of first degree murder in connection to the shooting – which happened at an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Church Street on Dec. 24, 2021.
DECATUR, IL

