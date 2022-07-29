woodradio.iheart.com
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has claimed the Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” and “overreaching” when it legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges ruling in 2015. The remarks from Cruz, who has been open about his interest in another presidential run, came just...
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
Opinion: Think same-sex marriage can't be abolished? Look at what happened in Bermuda
Enshrining same-sex marriage in federal law would blunt the whiplash we've already been subjected to by activist judges on the Supreme Court, writes Allison Hope.
LGBT Church of Ireland members welcome same-sex marriage statement
A group representing LGBT members of the Church of Ireland has welcomed a change from the Anglican Communion to a major statement on same-sex marriage. Ahead of the global Lambeth Conference, the communion had defined marriage as "between a man and a woman". But that statement has now been altered...
Florida Teens, Families Sue School Boards Over 'Don't Say Gay' Law: 'Forces Us to Self-Censor'
Florida's LGBTQ teens and parents are going after their school districts over the recently-enacted H.B. 1557, widely known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The complaint argues that the legislation "effectively silences and erases LGBTQ+ students and families" by banning discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and restricts those topics for students through 12th grade based on vague standards of what's appropriate.
Marco Rubio Says He Won't Vote To Eliminate the Defense of Marriage Act, But His Explanation Makes No Sense
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is saying he won't vote for a new bill that would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), the 1996 law that banned federal recognition of gay marriage. But his explanation suggests Rubio doesn't truly understand either DOMA or the new bill. The Respect for...
Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
Disney Among Studios to Sign Open Letter Supporting Passage of the Respect for Marriage Act
After facing public and internal turmoil earlier this year over its response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation — also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — The Walt Disney Company is among a handful of Hollywood studios signing an open letter in support of codifying some LGBTQ+ marriage rights into federal law. Spearheaded by the Human Rights Campaign — which mobilized the effort in just six days — the open letter features 173 signatories, representing more than 5.3 million employees, urging the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. Known formally as H.R. 8404 in the House and S....
The House will vote on legislation protecting marriage equality after Clarence Thomas said the Supreme Court should 'reconsider' gay marriage decision
The Supreme Court's decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion has prompted Congress to act to protect marriage equality.
Jews, Muslims and others say Roe vs. Wade reversal threatens their religious freedom
For 25 years Rabbi Barry Silver has served as the spiritual leader of L’Dor Va-Dor, a progressive synagogue in Boynton Beach, Fla. Like most congregational rabbis, he offers a Jewish perspective on major life events, giving weekly sermons, performing weddings, funerals and baby namings, and occasionally counseling congregants wrestling with whether to have an abortion.
The Respect for Marriage Act Can't Fully Replace Obergefell, but It Can Help Prevent It from Being Overturned
The Respect for Marriage Act is Congress' attempt at protecting the right to same-sex marriage — and as national polls show record-high support for marriage equality, it has a chance of earning the 60 votes it needs in Senate to become law. "We really think we have a shot...
Michigan Supreme Court Ensures Civil Right Protections for LGBTQ+ Community
The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that sexual orientation is a protected class under the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act (“Elliot-Larsen”). This decision means that members of the LGBTQ+ community cannot be discriminated against in housing, employment, and other facets of life due to their sexual orientation. The Elliot-Larsen...
