After facing public and internal turmoil earlier this year over its response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation — also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — The Walt Disney Company is among a handful of Hollywood studios signing an open letter in support of codifying some LGBTQ+ marriage rights into federal law. Spearheaded by the Human Rights Campaign — which mobilized the effort in just six days — the open letter features 173 signatories, representing more than 5.3 million employees, urging the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. Known formally as H.R. 8404 in the House and S....

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO