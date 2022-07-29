Tarrant County Issues Disaster Declaration Due To Wildfire Threat

www.focusdailynews.com
Tarrant County issues emergency disaster declaration due to extreme drought conditions
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The above video aired in previous broadcast over North Texas fires. Following severe drought conditions and a fire that destroyed at least three homes in Rendon, Tarrant County has issued an emergency disaster declaration. Judge Glen Whitely signed the local declaration Friday, which...
The extreme weather in the North Texas area in recent weeks fatal for ten Tarrant County residents, most of them living without air conditioners
Texas – In recent weeks, the North Texas area has been heavily hit by a heat wave that causes a lot of problems for everyone, but it’s especially dangerous for the homeless, pregnant women, and people who work outside for an extended period of time. Heat stroke, heart...
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No Damage
Firefighters managed to contain a grass fire in Glenn Heights.Matt C/Unsplash. A grass fire in Glenn Heights has burned hundreds of acres and even threatened a lot of news. Fox 4 reports that people in a nearby neighborhood were splashing buckets of water on the flames. Firefighters from several cities managed to respond and get the fire under control.
COVID-19 cases spiking in Tarrant County, health officials point to BA.5 variant as problem
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The Tarrant County Health and Human Services Department recorded 1,131 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday--the fifth day in a row where the department has recorded 1,000-plus COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday of this week, the department recorded over 2,000 cases. Tarrant County Health and Human...
dmagazine.com
Dallas City Council Looks to Limit Local Impact of Texas’ Abortion Law
The Dallas City Council could consider a resolution in August aimed at blunting the impact of the Texas Legislature’s trigger law that will go into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Dallas’ measure would direct city staff—which includes the Dallas Police Department—to make...
Tarrant County Approves $35.5 Million For Projects To Assist With COVID Recovery
Tarrant County American Rescue Plan Act Fiscal Recovery Funds Program. On Tuesday, The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved $35.5 million in funding to improve public health and wellness, revitalize the economy, and strengthen the community from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 35 projects selected will be funded through the County’s American Rescue Plan Act Fiscal Recovery Funds (FRF) Program.
Tarrant County commissioners to vote on funding Meals on Wheels for A/C units for residents
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — There are some North Texans who have been dealing with these triple-digit temperatures without any air conditioning. Those who work for Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County have seen it firsthand. “It just feels like an oven door opening,” Philip Gonzalez of Meals on Wheels...
Fort Worth house catches fire, causes neighbors to worry of flames spreading amid extreme hot and dry conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas — The flames began along a wooden fence. Then, they engulfed a single-story home along Feathercrest Drive in north Fort Worth before spreading to the house next to it. Fort Worth fire officials deployed an attack line and extinguished the house fire Sunday afternoon. Neighbor Luis...
Wildfire in Texas scorches 500 acres as crews continue to battle the blaze
A wildfire forced the evacuation of dozens of homes in Palo Pinto County, Texas, authorities say. Officials say at least 500 acres are believed to have been scorched by the fire. KXAS’s Allie Spillyards reports.July 29, 2022.
MySanAntonio
'A perfect storm': Drought, extreme heat and two faulty wells threaten a North Texas town’s water supply
The city of Gunter alerted its residents on Wednesday night that by the next morning, the city would likely run out of water. “Due to excessive water consumption, the City’s water storage tanks are unable to refill. Consequently, the City will be without water by early morning,” read the emergency notification.
dallasexpress.com
Union Pacific Clears Railcar Debris in Dallas Neighborhood
Residents in a southern Dallas neighborhood concerned about the unclear wreckage and debris from a train derailment were relieved after Union Pacific began clearing the scene last week. “I am grateful there weren’t any chemicals on there, other than grain,” Miriam Matthews-Fields, a neighborhood resident, told FOX 4 News. Matthews-Fields...
nypressnews.com
Rain chances end and the heat is here to stay
35 triple-digit days so far this summer. Saturday barely got there, but it did graze 100° in the afternoon. A normal, North Texas summer averages 20… and we still have all of August to go. Rain has fallen around parts of North Texas and even parts of Dallas-Fort...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grassfire in Kaufman County Reportedly Intentionally Set
Fire crews responded to a grassfire in Kaufman County Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported to be located at 3088 Bois D Arc Road in Combine and started around 12:35 p.m. The fire was purposely set by a suspect according to Kaufman County Fire Marshal Paul Ayers. The suspect was detained by Combine Police and is in Kaufman County Jail awaiting charges.
City of Rockwall continues water flushing program during drought – BUT WHAT IS IT?
ROCKWALL, TX (July 28, 2022) – While the City of Rockwall’s water provider, North Texas Municipal Water District, has been asking residents to conserve water during this extended drought, questions have arisen about the flushing they’ve seen in the meantime. When people see city employees opening fire hydrants and allowing gallons of water to run onto the street, it appears to be unnecessarily wasteful in a time of elevated conservation.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas city in danger of running out of water
GUNTER, Texas — A North Texas city has entered an extreme dry spell, and residents are now instructed to limit water use to stretch out the supply. It's a result of extreme drought and the record temperatures that have gripped Texas and much of the country this summer. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas law enforcement prepare mentally, physically for active shooter situation
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — Multiple agencies in Tarrant County took part in a week-long active shooter training with the NCIS Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team [REACT Team] in White Settlement. The training took place at the former Brewer Middle School. The training began in the classroom, teaching officers tactics...
Monkeypox Reaches Largest City in Texas - Here’s What You Need to Know
Monkeypox was spreading throughout cities in Texas over the past few months. In Dallas, Texas, there are 101 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus. The CDC said there are 315 cases throughout the state. Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said:
WFAA
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
City of Gunter expected to run out of water Wednesday night
GUNTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grayson County Emergency Management announced that the City of Gunter would run out of water Wednesday night. At around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, the county said that at current rates of consumption, Gunter would be out of water sometime overnight. The city said that everyone must cease outdoor watering and limit indoor usage strictly to hydration and hygiene needs until further notice. An update will be provided by noon on Thursday.
