ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan submits $110 million EV charging plan to feds

Detroit News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 3

giddyup
2d ago

well, I couldn't read the article but I assume they're talking of spending 110 million on charging stations...and who will benefit ?the utility companies, thats who...why would the government spend our money for companies that gouge us by raising rates for certain hours.

Reply
6
Related
wrif.com

Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You

Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Greenhouse Gas#Economy#Great Lakes#Ev#The State#Mdot#Muskegon
Michigan Daily

Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

County prosecutors can enforce Michigan abortion ban, appeals court rules

Lansing — The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Monday that county prosecutors can enforce Michigan's ban on abortion despite a state judge's injunction currently blocking state officials from enforcing the ban. The ruling could allow county prosecutors to file criminal charges against doctors and health workers who provide abortion...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries

As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Miller: Whitmer gets the facts wrong on Michigan's abortion law | Opinion

It is very likely that the Reproductive Freedom for All Michigan campaign has gathered the required petition signatures to place a referendum on the ballot for the November mid-term election. Anticipating that Roe v. Wade would be overturned by the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson, Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and Michigan activists jumped into action to codify legalized abortion in our state.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy