Christmas in July with Think it on a Shirt and T-Candles

www.wcia.com
Related
womansday.com
This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street
On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
Drake’s Sold-Out Candles Get Restocked (Even the One That Smells Like Him)
Click here to read the full article. Ever wanted your home to smell like Drake? Now it can. The rapper’s candle brand, Better World Fragrance House, has just been restocked at Nordstrom. Launched last year, Better World Fragrance House (or BWFH for short) consists of five scented candles: Carby Musk, Williamsburg Sleepover, Sweeter Tings, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka. Carby Musk — a.k.a “the Drake scent” — is unsurprisingly the buzziest of the collection. The brand says it smells like the Toronto rapper himself with “velvet powdery musks along with musks of soft floral, amber and marine connotations” and “Trail Air technology”...
This Trendy Knit Maxi Dress From Amazon Is Shockingly Fashionable
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever experienced a warm and fuzzy feeling when you spot a fabulous find while online shopping? That just happened to Us — we came across one of our favorite summer pieces of the season! We’ve been on the hunt for new dresses to wear since the weather started warming up in the spring, but it’s never too late to add a new style to the mix.
This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Treat Yourself With Kyle Richards’ Favorite 24K Gold Eye Patches — On Sale For $56!
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve all been there before — you wake up in the morning ready to start your day, only to look in the mirror and discover seriously swollen eyes. It looks like you were bitten by a mysterious bug […]
A Look at the Details of Blanca Miró’s Dior Couture Wedding Dress
On July 9, Blanca Miró married Javi Fondevila in Menorca. The influencer and designer wore a Dior haute couture wedding dress designed for the occasion by Maria Grazia Chiuri and the team at the couture workshop in Paris. “I always said to my mom, ‘If I get married one day, I'd like to wear a long cape with a hood.’ And it happened thanks to Maria Grazia Chiuri,” Miró says. She started by scouring Dior’s haute couture collections, eventually landing on an asymmetrical white dress with tulle and ruffles, paired with a chiffon cape, from the spring 2018 collection. Upon trying it on, Miró says, “I felt myself. I recognized myself.” On various visits to Paris, Miró and the Dior team worked to complete the wedding dress she had been dreaming of since she was a child.
We’re Obsessed With Kate Hudson’s Breezy Cutout Vacation Look: Shop The Style For Less
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. When planning outfits for your next summer vacation, it helps if you have some inspiration to look to. One trend, in particular, seems to be a huge hit that celebrities like Kate Hudson can’t seem to get enough of. In a recent Instagram post, Kate is seen flaunting a fun and flowy cutout dress while on vacation in Rome. Luckily, you can find the same dress style for a fraction of the cost on Amazon!
Zara Just Debuted Its Fall Fashion Arrivals — Shop Our Favorites
With summer winding down, we can't help but start daydreaming of fall — the weather, the seasonal activities, and of course, even the fashion. Given the style trends we've seen so far this year, we have somewhat of an idea of what to expect come fall. From statement shoes and cozy knitwear to matching sets and splurge-worthy handbags, the resurgence of '90s fashion and other trends of the aughts is likely to continue on well into autumn. And to further confirm our style predictions, Zara just debuted its new fashion arrivals for August, which offer a major (and chic!) glimpse into everything we'll be filling our wardrobes with this fall. Hint: the selection is (unsurprisingly) perfection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA3' Deals & Steals on beauty and accessories
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on beauty and accessories. You can score big savings on products from brands such as LOVE Bags, LONDONTOWN, The Inspiration Company and much more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 62% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and...
Restock alert: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk is back at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale
The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip kit is available at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Shop this beauty deal before it sells out.
Comments / 0