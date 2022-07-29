Christmas in July with Think it on a Shirt and T-Candles

With summer winding down, we can't help but start daydreaming of fall — the weather, the seasonal activities, and of course, even the fashion. Given the style trends we've seen so far this year, we have somewhat of an idea of what to expect come fall. From statement shoes and cozy knitwear to matching sets and splurge-worthy handbags, the resurgence of '90s fashion and other trends of the aughts is likely to continue on well into autumn. And to further confirm our style predictions, Zara just debuted its new fashion arrivals for August, which offer a major (and chic!) glimpse into everything we'll be filling our wardrobes with this fall. Hint: the selection is (unsurprisingly) perfection.

