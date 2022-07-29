ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Athlon Sports' preseason SEC QB rankings has Anthony Richardson

By Sergio De La Espriella
 2 days ago
Athlon Sports have released their rankings of this season’s presumed starting quarterbacks in the SEC, with Florida’s Anthony Richardson coming in at No. 8.

The Gainesville native’s 2022 season will be an important one for his development. For the first time in his collegiate career, Richardson will enter the season as the presumed starter after playing in seven games (one start vs. Georgia) in the 2021 season with a 59% completion rate while throwing for 509 and rushing for 401 yards. He separated himself from Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III in the spring game and is the guy Florida fans would like to see under center to start the season.

Richardson has also undergone a branding change since last season. Earlier this month, Richardson announced that he would stop going by his “AR-15” nickname used in his apparel line. The name change pairs with a mentality change Richardson talked about at SEC media days earlier this month.

Richardson comes in as the 5th ranked signal-caller in the SEC East, behind

‘s Hendon Hooker (No. 2), South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler (No. 5), Kentucky’s Will Levis (No. 6), and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett (No. 7).

Florida fans will get their first look at Anthony Richardson as the 2022 starter under the lights of The Swamp on September 3 against Utah at 7:00 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

