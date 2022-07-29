1st monkeypox infection confirmed in Vermont

www.wcax.com
YCQM July 31, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, our guest is the first woman to be named the Vermont Public Safety Commissioner, Jennifer Morrison. Also is Vermont’s red hot real estate market cooling down? We Talk with Mike Hickey, President of the the Vt. Association of Realtors. And online gamers getting hacked, we investigate what to do before it’s game over.
Is Vermont homeless spending having an impact?
Getting ready for Open Farm Week 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers are getting ready to welcome the public to their farms soon. Vermont Open Farm Week is celebrating its 8th year. Starting next Sunday more than 50 farms across the state will be holding about 100 events to take people behind-the-scenes at the farm. That’ll go until August 14th.
Stuck in Vermont: Essex Art League’s plein air painters visit Mt. Philo
New pupil funding formula expected to blunt tax bills for new BHS. A revised cost estimate for replacing Burlington High School spotlights for the first time how much it may cost taxpayers. “It’s the economy, stupid,” was a phrase made famous back when Bill Clinton was running for president. To...
Friday Weathercast
Berlin car seat event protects little Vermont passengers
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Whether it’s a trip to the store or a long ride for vacation, having the proper child safety seat could save a child’s life in the event of a crash. The Vermont Child Passenger Safety Program held its annual child safety seat check in Berlin Saturday.
Vermonters pony up for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lottery fever is taking over Friday night in much of the country. The nation’s third-largest lottery prize -- at least $1.2 billion -- is up for grabs in the multi-state Mega Millions drawing, and the one-in-302 million odds wasn’t scaring Vermonters off. “Mega Millions...
Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express makes maiden voyage to NYC
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s new Amtrak route, the Ethan Allen Express, made its maiden voyage from Burlington to New York City Friday. After a 70-year pause, the service now offers new options to travelers. A decades-old project to return rail service between the Queen City and New York...
2nd Nevada suspect pleads not guilty in 2018 murder-for-hire of Danville man
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another man accused in the 2018 murder-for-hire of a Danville man pleaded not guilty in federal court in Burlington Friday. Berk Eratay, 35, arrived in Vermont from Nevada Thursday and was arraigned on charges of conspiracy to use interstate travel with the intent to kill Gregory Davis in January of 2018.
Season’s first West Nile virus found in NH mosquito batch
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire health officials have found the first batch of mosquitos to test positive for West Nile Virus this year. The batch was collected by the City of Manchester Health Department last Wednesday. West Nile is one of three arboviruses transmitted from the bite of infected...
