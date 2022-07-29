1st monkeypox infection confirmed in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, our guest is the first woman to be named the Vermont Public Safety Commissioner, Jennifer Morrison. Also is Vermont’s red hot real estate market cooling down? We Talk with Mike Hickey, President of the the Vt. Association of Realtors. And online gamers getting hacked, we investigate what to do before it’s game over.

VERMONT STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO