FOX Sports

Rios Novo has 4 saves as Atlanta United ties 0-0 with Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made two saves for the Chicago Fire and Rocco Rios Novo had three saves for Atlanta United in a 0-0 draw Saturday. The Fire (7-10-6) outshot United (6-9-7) 15=13, with three shots on goal to two for United. Both teams next play Saturday, with...
CBS LA

Chiellini, Bale get LAFC home debuts in 2-1 win over Seattle

Kwadwo Opoku and Carlos Vela scored in the first half, and Los Angeles FC beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 Friday night in the home debuts of European superstars Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale.Major League Soccer-leading LAFC (15-4-3) earned its season-best fourth consecutive victory and moved seven points clear of Austin atop the Western Conference during its longest winning streak since 2019. LAFC is also six points ahead Philadelphia in the race for the Supporters' Shield.Seattle scored on an early own-goal by LAFC, but still dropped to 0-5-1 at the Banc during the regular season. The Sounders won the 2019 Western...
The Associated Press

Blake's 3 saves, Uhre's 2 goals help Union beat Dynamo 6-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored twice and Andre Blake had his 10th shutout of the season Saturday night as Philadelphia defeated the Houston Dynamo 6-0 for the Unions fifth consecutive win. Uhre scored his first goal for the Union (12-2-9) in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, assisted by Oliver Mbaizo. He tacked on a goal in the 48th minute, assisted by Alejandro Bedoya. The 27-year-old, in his first MLS season, has scored five goals in the last five games. Daniel Gazdag, Jack McGlynn, Julian Carranza and Quinn Sullivan also scored for Philadelphia. The Union outshot the Dynamo (7-12-4) 16-11, with eight shots on goal to one for the Dynamo.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Rising crushes Colorado Springs, snaps club record winless streak

Wearing a wide smile, Rick Schantz walked towards the sideline and embraced part-owner Brandon McCarthy. In the background, drums from the supporters section meshed with the beat of The Phoenix by Fall Out Boy. It felt, once again, like all was right at Wild Horse Pass — the end to nine long, trying weeks of fruitlessly searching for answers. Back on May 28, when Phoenix Rising beat Hartford Athletic, 2022 had been a mildly disappointing but not...
FOX Sports

Higuain scores 3 goals, Inter Miami ties 4-4 with Cincinnati

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzala Higuain had his first MLS hat trick and Christopher McVey scored the equalizer — his first MLS goal — in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Inter Miami to a 4-4 tie with Cincinnati on Saturday. McVey took a...
FOX Sports

Goalkeeper David Ochoa traded to DC United from Salt Lake

WASHINGTON (AP) — Goalkeeper David Ochoa was traded to D.C. United from Salt Lake on Friday for $75,000 in general allocation money. Ochoa made his Major League Soccer debut on Nov. 8, 2020, and played in 25 matches in 2021. He has not played in any this season. If...
FOX Sports

Savarino, Real Salt Lake play Earthquakes to 2-2 tie

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored the equalizer for Real Salt Lake in a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Savarino’s tying goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time for RSL (9-7-7). Justin Meram had an assist on the goal. Jeremy...
