CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored twice and Andre Blake had his 10th shutout of the season Saturday night as Philadelphia defeated the Houston Dynamo 6-0 for the Unions fifth consecutive win. Uhre scored his first goal for the Union (12-2-9) in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, assisted by Oliver Mbaizo. He tacked on a goal in the 48th minute, assisted by Alejandro Bedoya. The 27-year-old, in his first MLS season, has scored five goals in the last five games. Daniel Gazdag, Jack McGlynn, Julian Carranza and Quinn Sullivan also scored for Philadelphia. The Union outshot the Dynamo (7-12-4) 16-11, with eight shots on goal to one for the Dynamo.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO