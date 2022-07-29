www.houstondynamofc.com
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Houston teen has raised $1.6 million in 72 hours for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
‘It will help with equality’: fans revel in England women’s Euro win
Thousands of England supporters old and new poured into Trafalgar Square on Monday, chanting and waving flags after the Lionesses won the Euro 2022 tournament in a victory described as a turning point for women’s football. For Nev Walters, who was with his three daughters in the crowd –...
Sue Bird Becomes Minority Investor in NWSL’s Gotham FC
The WNBA legend has agreed to join the ownership group of her home state’s only professional women’s soccer team.
Rios Novo has 4 saves as Atlanta United ties 0-0 with Fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made two saves for the Chicago Fire and Rocco Rios Novo had three saves for Atlanta United in a 0-0 draw Saturday. The Fire (7-10-6) outshot United (6-9-7) 15=13, with three shots on goal to two for United. Both teams next play Saturday, with...
Chiellini, Bale get LAFC home debuts in 2-1 win over Seattle
Kwadwo Opoku and Carlos Vela scored in the first half, and Los Angeles FC beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 Friday night in the home debuts of European superstars Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale.Major League Soccer-leading LAFC (15-4-3) earned its season-best fourth consecutive victory and moved seven points clear of Austin atop the Western Conference during its longest winning streak since 2019. LAFC is also six points ahead Philadelphia in the race for the Supporters' Shield.Seattle scored on an early own-goal by LAFC, but still dropped to 0-5-1 at the Banc during the regular season. The Sounders won the 2019 Western...
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Nashville SC hope to fix rare home woes against Whitecaps
During their three-year MLS existence, Nashville SC have never lost back-to-back home matches. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Whitecaps haven’t suffered a
Blake's 3 saves, Uhre's 2 goals help Union beat Dynamo 6-0
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored twice and Andre Blake had his 10th shutout of the season Saturday night as Philadelphia defeated the Houston Dynamo 6-0 for the Unions fifth consecutive win. Uhre scored his first goal for the Union (12-2-9) in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, assisted by Oliver Mbaizo. He tacked on a goal in the 48th minute, assisted by Alejandro Bedoya. The 27-year-old, in his first MLS season, has scored five goals in the last five games. Daniel Gazdag, Jack McGlynn, Julian Carranza and Quinn Sullivan also scored for Philadelphia. The Union outshot the Dynamo (7-12-4) 16-11, with eight shots on goal to one for the Dynamo.
Phoenix Rising crushes Colorado Springs, snaps club record winless streak
Wearing a wide smile, Rick Schantz walked towards the sideline and embraced part-owner Brandon McCarthy. In the background, drums from the supporters section meshed with the beat of The Phoenix by Fall Out Boy. It felt, once again, like all was right at Wild Horse Pass — the end to nine long, trying weeks of fruitlessly searching for answers. Back on May 28, when Phoenix Rising beat Hartford Athletic, 2022 had been a mildly disappointing but not...
Higuain scores 3 goals, Inter Miami ties 4-4 with Cincinnati
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzala Higuain had his first MLS hat trick and Christopher McVey scored the equalizer — his first MLS goal — in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Inter Miami to a 4-4 tie with Cincinnati on Saturday. McVey took a...
Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati odds, picks and predictions
Inter Miami (7 wins, 10 losses, 4 draws) hosts FC Cincinnati (7-8-7) at DRV PNK Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions. FC Cincinnati will hit the...
Goalkeeper David Ochoa traded to DC United from Salt Lake
WASHINGTON (AP) — Goalkeeper David Ochoa was traded to D.C. United from Salt Lake on Friday for $75,000 in general allocation money. Ochoa made his Major League Soccer debut on Nov. 8, 2020, and played in 25 matches in 2021. He has not played in any this season. If...
Savarino, Real Salt Lake play Earthquakes to 2-2 tie
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored the equalizer for Real Salt Lake in a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. Savarino’s tying goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time for RSL (9-7-7). Justin Meram had an assist on the goal. Jeremy...
