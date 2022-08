The St. Louis Cardinals made some room at shortstop by trading Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies for relief pitcher JoJo Romero. The St. Louis Cardinals cleaned out some obstructed pipes of the infield by dealing slick-fielding speedster shortstop Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies for left-handed relief pitcher JoJo Romero on Saturday, July 30. Paul DeJong was put on the active roster to take Sosa’s place, while Romero was assigned to Triple-A Memphis.

