ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 things we learned at Chicago Bears training camp, including running back David Montgomery’s new motivation

By Dan Wiederer, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhAqm_0gy1VvYF00
Running backs David Montgomery (32) and Darrynton Evans (21) practice Wednesday as the Bears open training camp at Halas Hall. Heather Stone/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Chicago Bears completed their third practice of training camp Friday in Lake Forest with plenty of notable moments occurring on the field and in the news conferences afterward. Here are three things we learned from the proceedings.

1. Jaquan Brisker’s instincts and ball skills continue to show up.

When fellow rookie defensive back Kyler Gordon intercepted a pass from Justin Fields in the red zone on the first team rep of practice, Brisker made a mental note. “Yeah,” Brisker said with a wide smile, “I pay attention. Once he got that first one I was like, ‘I gotta get one now. I gotta get one.’ ”

Brisker later made a red-zone pick of his own, disguising his coverage and then making a decisive break on a Fields pass to tight end Cole Kmet near the goal line.

“Cole crossed my face,” Brisker said. “So I just took my eyes to his hips. And then once I saw him getting ready to catch the ball I jumped in front of it. Made sure I caught the ball and just took it upfield.”

With full momentum, Brisker was gone up the left sideline.

“I felt like I was back in high school,” he said. “I just wanted to get that ball back in my hands.”

After an impressive spring, Brisker continues to earn the confidence of his coaches with his feel for the game and knack for making plays. Bears coach Matt Eberflus has made it clear Brisker is in line to be a Week 1 starter and has trust that the safety’s practice production will carry over into games.

“You can just see it,” Eberflus said. “I’m a guy who looks at ‘gear change,’ where he can really speed up, and then (exhibit) body control after he does that to make plays. He has that.

“You have to be able to do that in the open part of the field. Some guys are fast but they don’t know how to control their body to make the plays. He has that great body control.”

2. Running back David Montgomery is expecting his first child in January.

Montgomery volunteered that information Friday, citing it as an added motivation for him to continue pushing to get the most out of himself during his NFL journey. Serious and ultradriven since well before he was drafted, Montgomery’s tone-setting work ethic now has added incentive.

“I’m excited to be a dad,” he said. “So it’s just being sure I’m the best version of myself for my girl and also being prepared to be the best father I can be too.”

Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie contract and coming off a 2021 season in which he contributed 1,150 yards from scrimmage with seven touchdowns. A left knee sprain cost him four games in October, and his yards-per-carry average dipped from 4.3 in 2020 to 3.8 last season. Still, Montgomery figures to play a major role in the offense and is preparing like he always has, hardly affected by the new coaching staff’s continued praise of his professionalism.

“It’s definitely good that someone recognizes it,” Montgomery said. “At the same time it’s just (about) being a pro and it’s just what I’m supposed to do. You don’t get treats or coupons for being a pro. It’s either you’re a pro or you’re out of the NFL. I think I want to pick being a pro.”

Montgomery said Eberflus’ constant emphasis on hustle and intensity has been welcome but that, personally, he has other means to sidestep complacency as well.

“I remember that I didn’t have many (scholarship) offers coming out of high school,” he said. “I remember that we didn’t have any money when I was younger. I remember that when I got to college I wasn’t supposed to play as a freshman. And I remember when I was coming out in the draft I got passed up a bunch of times.”

As for any concerns about earning his second contract?

“I’m a firm believer that God’s going to take care of whatever he’s supposed to take care of,” Montgomery said.

3. Eberflus has little intention of publicly sharing information regarding injuries.

Eberflus acknowledged that center Lucas Patrick will be out indefinitely with what he would only say is a right hand injury. Patrick is expected to need surgery, sources told the Tribune.

That’s an early glimpse into how the coach plans to handle injury information — with his foot on the gas in the express lanes of the Evasive Highway.

Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, for example, missed his second consecutive practice Friday, and Eberflus wouldn’t say whether the absence was injury or illness related or something else altogether.

“He’s working through something with the trainers,” Eberflus said.

Eberflus was similarly elusive about cornerback Thomas Graham, who has yet to be on the practice field this week. “He falls in that same category,” Eberflus said. “We’re not going to comment on the injury or anything like that.”

Pressed for reasoning behind that approach, Eberflus cited “competitive advantage.”

“I don’t want people in our division and I don’t want people in the league looking at our roster saying, ‘Hey, they’re going to do this and do that’ with injuries,” he said. “If you don’t have to disclose an injury right now … why would you? To me that’s in-house business.”

In the case of Jenkins, Eberflus was reminded that the second-year offensive tackle missed all of training camp and the first 11 games of last season after suffering a back injury that required surgery. So two absences in the first three days of camp elevates the concern for some fans.

“I understand the levels of concern,” Eberflus said. “I get that. That doesn’t make me disclose information, though.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach

Making the NFL is difficult, no matter which team you’re trying to make. One rookie kicker found that out the hard way, and it was rather embarrassing. The Jaguars cut former Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis on Friday after he missed three field goal attempts. However, one of those attempts hit a bystander. The bystander […] The post Jaguars kicker cut immediately after embarrassing attempt nails ex-Cowboys coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday

Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
ClutchPoints

Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract

An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former NFL Star Pass Rusher Announces Retirement At 33

After spending 11 years in the NFL, Pro Bowl pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan has officially retired. Kerrigan, who was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, had an outstanding career in the nation's capital. He recorded 457 combined tackles and 95.5 sacks in a 10-year span.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Back Injury#American Football#Darrynton#Lake Forest
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Five takeaways from Friday’s practice

Lake Forest, Ill.– With the third straight practice of training camp in the books for the Chicago Bears, the dust is beginning to settle at Halas Hall. We’ve seen a number of offensive line combinations, the defense flying all over the field, and rookies continuing to impress, leading to a number of questions about what the Bears can accomplish heading into 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy