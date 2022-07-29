Area law enforcement and state AG’s office team for child sex crime operation

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a fairly busy weekend, rain coverage looks to decrease somewhat to start the week. Showers look more likely starting Tuesday. MONDAY: While showers are possible across northern parts of the region in the morning, an overall less coverage of rain and storms is expected later today. Persistent clouds and departing upper-level energy should yield fewer afternoon storms, though a few still could develop. Highs should top out around 90 degrees with around 30% rain coverage.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO