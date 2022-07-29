Area law enforcement and state AG’s office team for child sex crime operation

www.wcbi.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Related
wcbi.com
A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to a drug charge
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop in Itawamba leads to an drug charge. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson pulled over Darin Scott Stanphill for careless driving in the Banner Community. Apparently, deputies found a large quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. Stanphill was arrested and charged with trafficking...
wcbi.com
BREAKING: New development in Columbus homicide case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are new developments in a Friday Homicide investigation in Columbus. Investigators now believe 55 year- old Willie Jennings was stabbed, not shot as earlier reported. The investigation into Jennings death began as an accident investigation after reports of a vehicle crash on Shannon Drive...
wcbi.com
Attorneys in golden triangle offer services for family law matters
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-The 14TH Chancery Court District is helping people navigate the legal system. Attorneys from across the Golden Triangle offered services for family law matters. Dozens showed up to the in-person clinic at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse to get assistance with upcoming cases. 14th Chancery Court District Judge Paula...
wcbi.com
Early morning car crash turns into homicide investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning car crash turns into a homicide investigation in east Columbus. The vehicle crashed on Shannon Avenue, just off Lehmberg Road, at about 5:45 AM. It appears the driver hit a parked car and flipped over. When emergency responders got 55-year-old Willie Jennings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
EMCC practical nursing program received pin and graduate
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A pin and a promise to take health care into the community. Students with the practical nursing program at EMCC graduated this afternoon. The pinning ceremony was held at Lyceum AUditorium on the Golden Triangle campus. For licensed practical nursing or lpns, the pinning ceremony...
wcbi.com
Accident slowed traffic Friday morning at downtown intersection
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accident slows traffic this morning in downtown Columbus. A tree service truck and an SUV collided at the intersection of Main and 4th Streets. People inside the SUV did have non-life-threatening injuries. Columbus police are investigating the crash.
wcbi.com
Lamar County residents have a new way of getting weather alerts
MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI)- Having multiple ways to get information is what WCBI’s weather team always encourages. In Lamar County, Alabama they are doing just that. They’ve upgraded their way of warning residents because their tornado sirens were a hit and miss. “Sometimes they work sometimes they don’t and...
wcbi.com
FEMA plans to help fix damages after tornado hits Columbus School
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In February 2019 a tornado came through Columbus. It destroyed homes and buildings along 20th street North and left the former Hunt School with substantial damage. The Columbus Municipal School District is working with FEMA to find ways to pay for the repairs. Years ago...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Two groups in Louisville host back to school drive for families
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- School is already in session for some students, and in Louisville a local organization invited families to receive free school supplies. South Louisville Baptist Church partnered with the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club on Saturday for a back to school drive. The organizations filled several tables with bookbags,...
wcbi.com
Houston FD hosts annual Fire Academy for kids
HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Kids from across Chickasaw County have spent part of their week learning about fire safety, and what it takes to be a firefighter. The Houston Fire Department hosted its annual “Fire Academy for Kids.” The three night academy lets students learn valuable information, such as what to do in case of a house fire, the importance of smoke detectors, and other safety tips.
wcbi.com
Columbus back-to-school give-a-way prepares kids
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – The countdown for Lowndes County students to return to school is fastly approaching. And a Columbus native is extending a helping hand to prepare students for the classroom. Folks gathered at the Lowndes County Boys and Girls Club for a back-to-school giveaway. Although information...
wcbi.com
Starkville community celebrated 13th annual Dancing in the Park
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – People in the Starkville Community busted a move in McKee Park today. It’s a part of the 13th annual Dance in the Park celebration. Kayla Gilmore, the creator of the event says she couldn’t do it without the help of the community. ”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Dance Like The Stars event raises thousands for the boys and girl club
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes and helped raise more than $260,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. The annual “Dance Like the Stars’ event is the largest fundraiser for the clubs in Tupelo, New Albany, Ripley and Oxford. Justice Court...
wcbi.com
Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
wcbi.com
MSU baseball picks up VCU transfer Connor Hujsak
WATCH: VCU transfer Connor Hujsak commits to Mississippi State baseball.
wcbi.com
August begins with isolated showers staying possible
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a fairly busy weekend, rain coverage looks to decrease somewhat to start the week. Showers look more likely starting Tuesday. MONDAY: While showers are possible across northern parts of the region in the morning, an overall less coverage of rain and storms is expected later today. Persistent clouds and departing upper-level energy should yield fewer afternoon storms, though a few still could develop. Highs should top out around 90 degrees with around 30% rain coverage.
wcbi.com
A few showers & storms for the first day of August
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – August starts off with ordinary summertime weather. TONIGHT: Light rain is possible in some spots early, but showers will dissipate before midnight. Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 73°. MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High near 91°. Showers and storms are possible in the morning along...
wcbi.com
Nurse practitioner juggles family, work and ‘Dancing Like the Stars’
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Local personalities from across North Mississippi are showing off their ballroom dancing skills as part of an annual event that helps kids across the area. For more than two months now, Megan Cherry has been coming from her job as a nurse practitioner in Pontotoc...
wcbi.com
Off-and-on rain and storms this weekend
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An unsettled stretch of weather lies ahead. Pockets of heavy rain remain likely Saturday & Sunday. SATURDAY: Scattered showers through the day, with heavier rain and a few storms developing later in the afternoon. These will likely last into the evening hours as well. Localized flooding could occur, especially in any areas seeing heavy rain Friday. Highs will hold in the 80s thanks to increased cloud cover and rain chances.
wcbi.com
Mostly dry Sunday morning, rain & storms in the afternoon
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Soggy summertime weather will continue into August. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will linger through the evening, but activity is expected to weaken with time overnight – mainly before midnight. Warm and humid. Low near 73°. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, but...
Comments / 0