Dolores and Maeve May Need To Work Together To Save Humanity in 'Westworld' Season 4

There's nothing like a prom to stir up the tension. Before breaking down all that happened in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Episode 2, here are some things to remember about the pilot: When all the new liars were united in detention during the episode's final scene, they came to the conclusion that the person behind all the evil claims against them was Karen (Mallory Bechtel). Their anger towards the mean girl is what propels them to join forces for the first time and pay back all the damage she allegedly caused them. Imogen (Bailee Madison) even utters the phrase "we should kill Karen Beasley," which foreshadows the climactic moment at the end of Episode 2. After all, when A is in charge, a prom can be the perfect setting for a tragic death in the PLL universe.

