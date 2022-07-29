Dolores and Maeve May Need To Work Together To Save Humanity in 'Westworld' Season 4

www.distractify.com
'Original Sin' Star Says 'Pretty Little Liars' Fans Can Find Easter Eggs in New Series (EXCLUSIVE)
Over the years, there have been a couple of Pretty Little Liars spinoffs. The Perfectionists and Ravenswood were both new takes on characters from the original show but neither of them lasted beyond the first season. Now, we're getting another look at the PLL universe with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which is now streaming on HBO Max.
People
Twin Peaks Actor Lenny Von Dohlen Dead at 63 'After a Long Illness'
Actor Lenny Von Dohlen has died. He was 63. The actor "died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness," Steven J. Wolfe, longtime manager of the Twin Peaks star, confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday. Von Dohlen's sister Catherine was the first to share the news of...
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
Popculture
Zooey Deschanel Hits Back at a Criticism She's Heard Way Too Many Times
Zooey Deschanel rejected the dated "manic pixie dream girl" label in a new interview, but she noted that there is still a tendency in major Hollywood movies to see female characters as one-dimensional. Deschanel played one of the most frequently cited examples of the manic pixie dream girl trope in (500) Days of Summer.
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
‘Leave It to Beaver’ Was Responsible for Bringing the Series Finale to Sitcoms
Leave it to Beaver holds a special place in the hearts of classic TV fans. For more than 200 episodes, the Cleaver family helped viewers learn valuable lessons and made everyone laugh along the way. But the influence of the show on sitcoms in general goes deeper than you might think. The show actually normalized the series finale when it comes to TV sitcoms.
George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore
Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
Mom Goes Viral for Giving Son "Mr. Burns Haircut" and TikTokers Are Cracking Up
If you're a parent, then you know that children don't often make the most informed fashion/aesthetic choices. If it was up to my son he'd dress like a dinosaur all the time and he'd have lightning bolts and erupting volcanoes shaved into the side of his head. While it's difficult to argue with his logic, I haven't found a barber I trust enough to give him a cool enough volcano that his head's worthy of.
Jeremy Allen White Said the ‘Shameless’ Cast ‘Learned to be Decent People’ Working on the Series
Being his first major role as an actor, White used his 'Shameless' role as a valuable learning experience both as a performer and as a person.
Justin Hartley to executive produce and star in new CBS pilot The Never Game
CBS has ordered a pilot forThe Never Game which will star This is Us and The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley who will also executive produce the project. The drama series is an adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s novel and the pilot initially was ordered in 2021. There was a delay due to Hartley's commitment to the final season of This is Us.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
TV Fanatic
iCarly Scores Season 3 Renewal at Paramount+
The iCarly revival will remain alive for another season at Paramount+. The streaming service officially picked the Miranda Cosgrove series up for a third season today. The 10-episode second season completed its run earlier this spring and left its fans with a major #Creddie cliffhanger. The third season will go...
It Seems as Though MrBeast and Maddy Spidell Are No Longer an Item
You quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not at least heard of MrBeast before. The millionaire YouTuber, philanthropist, entertainer, and entrepreneur has taken the internet world by storm over the last few years thanks to the fact that he makes some of the wildest videos that users online have ever seen.
Sofia Rosinsky on Mac's Future in 'Paper Girls': "She's Getting a Raw Deal" (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Prime Video's Paper Girls, as well spoilers from the comics. The new Prime Video series Paper Girls, based on the series of comics by the same name, follows four girls whose average morning paper route turns into a time-traveling adventure, catching them in the middle of a time war.
'The Talk' Executive Producer Heather Gray Has Passed Away at Just 50 Years Old
Over the last decade-plus, Heather Gray played an integral role in bringing the hit television show The Talk to life. During that time, she was the gracious recipient of one of the television industry's highest honors: two Daytime Emmy Awards, and even an NAACP Image Award. Through those reasons and more, it goes without saying that Heather was about as accomplished as an executive producer could be.
‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Tagged Along With His Dad’s Friend Who Auditioned for Another Role
The classic TV sitcom series Leave It To Beaver left a major mark on the entire family sitcom genre. As well as on the entire TV culture as a whole. However, while the hit situational comedy TV series is named for the young boy we know as Beaver – or “the Beav” – Cleaver, it was certainly about so much more.
How Many Kids Does Ne-Yo Have? Details on His Growing Family
For most R&B music lovers, it comes as no surprise that Ne-Yo is the talent behind many of the genre’s celebrated tunes — think Mario’s 2004 hit “Let Me Love You,” Rihanna’s 2007 smash “Take a Bow,” and Queen Bey’s 2006 three-time platinum-selling single “Irreplaceable.” While Ne-Yo has done a great job of creating hits over the last few decades, the star is also a devoted father.
