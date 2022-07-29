ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Dolores and Maeve May Need To Work Together To Save Humanity in 'Westworld' Season 4

Distractify
Distractify
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: One Down, Five to Go

There's nothing like a prom to stir up the tension. Before breaking down all that happened in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Episode 2, here are some things to remember about the pilot: When all the new liars were united in detention during the episode's final scene, they came to the conclusion that the person behind all the evil claims against them was Karen (Mallory Bechtel). Their anger towards the mean girl is what propels them to join forces for the first time and pay back all the damage she allegedly caused them. Imogen (Bailee Madison) even utters the phrase "we should kill Karen Beasley," which foreshadows the climactic moment at the end of Episode 2. After all, when A is in charge, a prom can be the perfect setting for a tragic death in the PLL universe.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Evil’ Stars on Playing Demons, Kristen vs. Sheryl, and More (VIDEO)

As the Evil cast reminded us, evil exists in the world (greed, patriarchy), and their Paramount+ series just puts a demonic twist on it. Stars Katja Herbers (Kristen), Aasif Mandvi (Ben), and Christine Lahti (Sheryl) sat down with Andrea Towers in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to celebrate the recent Season 4 renewal and share what they’d like to see, plus tease the remaining episodes of Season 3.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot
Popculture

Zooey Deschanel Hits Back at a Criticism She's Heard Way Too Many Times

Zooey Deschanel rejected the dated "manic pixie dream girl" label in a new interview, but she noted that there is still a tendency in major Hollywood movies to see female characters as one-dimensional. Deschanel played one of the most frequently cited examples of the manic pixie dream girl trope in (500) Days of Summer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IndieWire

George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore

Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Mom Goes Viral for Giving Son "Mr. Burns Haircut" and TikTokers Are Cracking Up

If you're a parent, then you know that children don't often make the most informed fashion/aesthetic choices. If it was up to my son he'd dress like a dinosaur all the time and he'd have lightning bolts and erupting volcanoes shaved into the side of his head. While it's difficult to argue with his logic, I haven't found a barber I trust enough to give him a cool enough volcano that his head's worthy of.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cheryl E Preston

Justin Hartley to executive produce and star in new CBS pilot The Never Game

CBS has ordered a pilot forThe Never Game which will star This is Us and The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley who will also executive produce the project. The drama series is an adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s novel and the pilot initially was ordered in 2021. There was a delay due to Hartley's commitment to the final season of This is Us.
UPI News

Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album

July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

iCarly Scores Season 3 Renewal at Paramount+

The iCarly revival will remain alive for another season at Paramount+. The streaming service officially picked the Miranda Cosgrove series up for a third season today. The 10-episode second season completed its run earlier this spring and left its fans with a major #Creddie cliffhanger. The third season will go...
TV SERIES
Distractify

'The Talk' Executive Producer Heather Gray Has Passed Away at Just 50 Years Old

Over the last decade-plus, Heather Gray played an integral role in bringing the hit television show The Talk to life. During that time, she was the gracious recipient of one of the television industry's highest honors: two Daytime Emmy Awards, and even an NAACP Image Award. Through those reasons and more, it goes without saying that Heather was about as accomplished as an executive producer could be.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

How Many Kids Does Ne-Yo Have? Details on His Growing Family

For most R&B music lovers, it comes as no surprise that Ne-Yo is the talent behind many of the genre’s celebrated tunes — think Mario’s 2004 hit “Let Me Love You,” Rihanna’s 2007 smash “Take a Bow,” and Queen Bey’s 2006 three-time platinum-selling single “Irreplaceable.” While Ne-Yo has done a great job of creating hits over the last few decades, the star is also a devoted father.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
164K+
Followers
24K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy