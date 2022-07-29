Why Zoom Stock Was Doomed Today

www.fool.com
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand.
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025.
This Beaten-Down Stock Looks Like a Great Value Now
GE Aviation is the company's most significant business, and it's well on track in 2022. Management lowered profit expectations for GE Healthcare in 2022 by some $200 million. GE Power is doing fine, and management is taking action to improve GE Renewable Energy.
Most of My Stocks Are Down Year to Date. Here's the Silver Lining
Many investors are seeing major losses in their portfolios this year. While I'm in the same boat, some of my investments have been helping to pump money into my portfolio, thereby minimizing those losses.
No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Apple is a giant in technology and a cash flow machine that's too good to pass up. Verizon doesn't get much love from investors, but it has a big dividend and a growing broadband business. Oil isn't popular, but it's profitable and Exxon Mobil is swimming in cash as a
Is Etsy Stock Still on Track for Monster Growth?
Etsy's recent revenue growth was mostly due to an increase in its take-rate from merchants. The e-commerce site may have overpaid for the Depop and Elo7 acquisitions last summer. The company is still highly profitable, and consumers could make a comeback, but it may take time.
Is This World-Class Dividend Stock a Buy?
J&J outperformed analysts' consensus estimates in the second quarter. A low dividend payout ratio makes its market-beating 2.6% dividend yield sustainable. The stock is trading at only a slight premium to the healthcare sector.
How Smart Investors Should React to Apple Earnings
Apple's strong third-quarter outing was a rare occurrence in today's economic environment. The company's unparalleled balance sheet and cash-flow generation are desirable now more than ever. The iPhone maker's valuation is inching closer to historical averages amid its ongoing pullback.
Why Royal Caribbean Stock Crashed 10% Today
One month ago, Carnival reported a quarterly loss, predicted another, and then raised cash to prepare for it. Last week, Royal Caribbean reported a loss, predicted another, and today, it, too, is raising cash. You don't need three tries to guess what Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will report next week.
Where Will Alphabet Stock Be in 1 Year?
Google's advertising business faces a tough comparison to the post-pandemic recovery. Its cloud business is still growing, but the stalling advertising business could squeeze margins. While still promising long term, Alphabet could face challenges over the next 12 months.
These 2 Stocks Have Excellent Momentum. Which Is a Better Buy?
Chipotle reported a huge increase in earnings in the latest quarter. McDonald's saw its highest earnings per share in a decade. Chipotle shares are trading at twice the premium of McDonald's stock.
3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in August
"Lightyear" was a dud at the box office, but it gets a second chance at reaching a wider audience through Disney+. Disney reports fiscal third-quarter results next Wednesday afternoon. Analysts are holding out for healthy double-digit growth in revenue and net income. A new Marvel series hits Disney's popular premium
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Alphabet stock is down 22% this year, and trades at a discount compared to the broader tech sector. Google Cloud was a bright spot in a modest second quarter for the rest of the company. YouTube boasts incredible potential for the rest of 2022 and beyond.
This Dividend Aristocrat Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead
NextEra Energy has a long history of growing its dividend. The utility should be able to continue increasing its payout for several more years. That makes it an attractive option for income-seeking investors.
Matterport Earnings: What to Watch on Aug. 10
Wall Street expects Q2 revenue to be flat with the year-ago period. Analysts also project the adjusted loss per share will narrow 77%.
Will Electronic Arts Disappoint Investors on Tuesday?
Electronic Arts is enjoying solid demand and rising profits. The fiscal 2023 year will depend on a few big releases over the next several months.
Mr. Wonderful Is Backing This Start-up Investing Platform. Here's Why
Mr. Wonderful thinks investors and small businesses should use StartEngine. StartEngine is an equity crowdfunding platform that connects investors with small businesses looking to raise money. StartEngine helps businesses raise money outside of traditional channels and set the terms and valuations of their companies. Ordinary investors have an opportunity to
Why DexCom Stock Is Falling Today
DexCom's Q2 results came in a little short of Wall Street expectations. The company also narrowed its full-year revenue guidance, lowering the top end of the range. DexCom's U.S. launch of its G7 continuous glucose monitor will be delayed as well.
What Does a Recession Mean for Your Retirement?
The economy continues to slow, but we're not in a recession just yet. A recession could be looming, though, so it's best to start preparing now. There are a few strategies that can protect your retirement.
Why Microsoft's Earnings Disappointment Signals an Investing Opportunity
Microsoft reported rare misses on both revenue and earnings for its fiscal Q4. But Microsoft expects to continue to grow revenue and earnings by double-digit percentages. Its cloud business growth should remain solid even in a recession.
