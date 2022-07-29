Monkeypox Cases in Maryland Reaches 111, CDC Data Show

www.wboc.com
CDC: US infants are falling sick with a life-threatening virus that triggers fever, delirium, seizures, and sepsis
At least one newborn died in June after contracting a dangerous form of parechovirus, and the CDC says it is circulating in "multiple states."
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
What is Paxlovid? Everything you need to know about the antiviral Covid drug being taken by Joe Biden
In a letter to the White House press secretary on Thursday morning, presidential physician Kevin C. O’Connor confirmed that US President Joe Biden had tested positive for Covid-19. The 79-year-old is currently resting and according to Dr O’Connor, is experiencing symptoms including a runny nose and fatigue which began Wednesday evening. Dr O’Connor said in the letter to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that he anticipated Mr Biden would “respond favourably to treatment” in the form of Paxlovid.Here’s everything you need to know about the antiviral pill:What is it?Paxlovid is an antiviral pill developed and produced by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which is taken...
WebMD
U.S. COVID Deaths Increase to Nearly 500 Per Day Again
July 28, 2022 – COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are increasing again as the very contagious BA.5 variant spreads across the country, with nearly 500 deaths reported each day. After 2 months of daily death numbers rarely climbing above 400, the average has recently grown to about 450 deaths per day, according to NPR.
deseret.com
New omicron subvariant may bring a severe COVID-19 wave. Here are the symptoms to look out for
The omicron subvariant BA.5 is gaining a strong foothold in the United States, accounting for more than 50% of cases in a month’s time due to its high transmissibility and the ability to evade antibodies. Together with the other new subvariant BA.4, cases and hospitalizations have surged, per The...
foodsafetynews.com
CDC says ice cream is implicated in deadly outbreak of Listeria infections
State and federal officials say ice cream is behind a deadly outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections that has affected people in 10 states. “As a result of this investigation, Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, FL, is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products. Consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product,” according to a notice posted tonight by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID
Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
Biden set a bad example with his Covid case
On Wednesday, the White House reported that President Joe Biden had twice tested negative for Covid-19. The news was welcome but expected. When Biden first tested positive a few days ago, his having been vaccinated and boosted, combined with his access to the nation’s best doctors and latest treatments, nearly guaranteed him an uneventful acute illness course.
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
US News and World Report
CDC: 87% of Americans Should Be Wearing a Mask Indoors or Considering It
The number of Americans who should be wearing a mask while indoors is increasing, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 60% of the U.S. lives in counties where they should be wearing a mask indoors in public spaces, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 community levels. An additional nearly 27% of the population lives in areas where they should consider masking if they are at high risk for severe COVID-19.
Healthline
CDC Issues Alert About Parechovirus: What to Know
The CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of parechovirus (PeV) infections in newborns and young infants. Parechoviruses are common childhood pathogens. There are four species of these viruses, of which only PeV-A is known to cause disease in people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Bacteria that causes rare, serious illness melioidosis is endemic in parts of Mississippi Gulf Coast, CDC says
The bacteria that causes a rare, serious disease called melioidosis has been detected in water and soil samples in Mississippi, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
Despite Paxlovid, Biden positive yet again in a case of COVID rebound, White House doctor says
The drug is known for "rebound" cases, referred to by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “a brief return of symptoms."
Most Obese States in the US
The obesity epidemic in the U.S. is a major health issue — it has been an issue for several decades and it doesn’t look like it’s on a path of getting better. Currently about a third of Americans are considered obese, a share that is projected to grow to almost half of adults by 2030, […]
BET
COVID-19 Killed Rural Black, Latino Victims At Much Higher Rates Than Whites, Research Shows
The death rate from COVID-19 for Blacks and Latinos living in rural areas is significantly higher than their white counterparts, The New York Times reported. In 2020, the deadly virus infected and killed Black and Latino residents of farmlands and small towns at roughly six times the rate of their white counterparts, according to data cited in a new study released on July 21. The racial gap continued into the pandemic’s second year. At the height of the Omicron outbreak last winter, Black death rates in rural areas exceeded that of whites by 34% and by 40% in small or medium cities.
Two dead in California's largest wildfire this year
Hundreds of firefighters were battling a fast-moving forest fire in northern California on Monday which has killed two people and forced thousands to evacuate their homes. The fast-spreading blaze comes just days after the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park destroyed dozens of buildings and forced thousands to evacuate.
MedicalXpress
Half of the population of Geneva have antibodies that neutralize omicron variants
A study by the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the EPFL shows that almost all Genevans (93.8%) have antibodies against SARS-CoV 2, almost three quarters of whom acquired them through an infection. Eight out of ten people have defenses against the alpha and delta variants, but less than one in two (46.7%) have them against the BA.4/BA.5 omicron sub-variants. The latter are particularly low among children under 12 years of age. The study will be published shortly on the MedRxiv website.
‘I’m not a radical’: Kansas split ahead of critical post-Roe abortion vote
Tuesday’s vote seeks to overturn state constitutional rights in a midwest abortion haven – which way will it go?
