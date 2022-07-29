Ambulance transporting critical patient T-boned by BMW in Pinellas Park

green light or not you do not cross an intersection when emergency vehicles are passing through...they flunked that test big time!
I completely agree with Jenny no you do not cross while emergency vehicle's in route with sirens and light's then they refuse treatment that should be a red flag for the investigators must have a reason why they don't want treatment,if I was the investigators on that one I'd be ordering some tests automatically to rule out everything that maybe they had something in the system at the time medication or what ever the case may be tell you what it's a good thing my parent's or any of my family wasn't in the ambulance 🚑 because I would have demanded blood tests right there when officer's arrived. Everyone who has a license knows any and all law's of the road no matter if rural road or interstate or intersection. They don't then they have no right to be driving and endangering anyone.
