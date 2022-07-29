APD: Autopsy shows no signs of foul play after woman found dead in garbage truck

www.newschannel10.com
Amarillo Police Department investigating Saturday evening homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit officials released information regarding a Saturday evening shooting in East Amarillo. According to an APD press release, officers responded to a shooting at East Park at 700 South Ross Street around 7:56 p.m. on July 30. APD said Carlos Montenegro, a 65-year-old male died at the […]
Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closure
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a new lane closure this week. On Monday, Aug. 1, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed just before Bell Street while crews clean under the underpasses and do slope work at Avondale Street. There will also be a temporary...
Traffic slowed at I-40/Helium due to multiple wrecks
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Traffic is slowed on westbound at I-40 and Helium Friday afternoon due to multiple wrecks. The Potter County Sheriff's Office and DPS are working two wrecks within 100 yards from each other. One was a car that plowed into the back of a truck. The...
Hit & Run: Driver, 3 passengers take off after hitting 2 vehicles in store parking lot
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a hit and run. At 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Toot'n Totum at SE 34th Ave. and Osage Street. According to police, a grey Dodge Charger hit two pickup trucks in the parking lot. The driver and three passengers...
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
Exclusive: Police chase from Carson County to Amarillo reaches speeds up to 150 mph
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — State Troopers arrested a man accused of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that reached speeds up to 150 mph. The chase began Friday afternoon in Carson County when deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. At...
Man beaten to death at park, suspect arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was beaten to death overnight at a park, according to Amarillo police. Someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. to report an assault at Eastridge School Park. They said the victim was not moving. "Medical personnel responded but life saving measures were unsuccessful," police...
1 dead, 1 arrested after early Thursday murder in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that reportedly occurred Thursday morning, related to a murder in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to Eastridge School Park, located at 1300 Evergreen, at 12:14 a.m. Thursday on a call of a […]
1 critical, others injured in 2 vehicle wreck in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An officer with the Traffic Investigation Unit with the Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was critically injured and others were left with non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of River Road and St. Francis St on Thursday afternoon. According to police, one vehicle was going […]
Homicide in East Amarillo Occurred in Same Park as 2016 Murder
It seems with each passing day the murder rate in Amarillo goes through the roof. Another murder occurred in Amarillo, early Thursday morning, July 28th Amarillo Police responded to a call in Eastridge Park. A male suspect had been assaulted, and according to the 9-1-1 caller, the male was not moving. Although life-saving efforts were made by medical responders the man could not be revived. The deceased was identified as Khamphanh Phoummphard, male age 54.
Traffic detoured on SL 335 and Georgia until Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo District (TxDOT), The northbound lanes of Georgia Street are closed from SL 335 to about a 1/4 mile north. Officials stated that traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes, with one lane of travel in each direction. The […]
Despite recent rainfall Randall County reinstates burn ban
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A burn ban for unincorporated areas in Randall County will resume August 6. The outdoor fire ban comes following the expiration of a similar ban which began in April. It will run for 90 days unless conditions change. Wildlife Urban Interface Coordinator for the Texas A&M...
TxDOT ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 31, include: On Monday, Aug. 1, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed just before Bell Street while […]
Randall County to expand its jail due to population increase
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County has hired an architect to expand its county jail. The architects are starting to design blue prints for the new space. “We’re just getting the ball rolling, you know this is kinda the first step so that we can start this project,” Hank Blanchard, Chief Deputy, Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
