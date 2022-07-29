East Prairie deadly shooting under investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two women are wanted in connection with an attempted robbery at the Kentucky Oaks Mall. Paducah police say they were called at about 4:30 p.m. Friday after a woman came into the store and handed a cashier a note that said the cashier needed to give the woman cash or a man who was “holding her hostage” would shoot someone.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO