East Prairie deadly shooting under investigation

Man accused of assaulting woman, shooting at her dog arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to the 400 block of South Sprigg Street at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. The ShotSpotter system notified officers of shots fired. Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege said when officers arrived they found a woman had been physically...
Officers in Pemiscot County, Dunklin County searching for escaped inmate
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an escaped inmate. According to Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder, an ambulance crew took inmate DeWayne Woods to the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning, July 31. Sheriff Holder says Woods...
Carbondale police looking for man in connection with shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting. James A. Blanding, 36, of Murphysboro, is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $750,000.
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
Update: Two women arrested following attempted robbery at Paducah business
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two women are now in custody following an attempted robbery at the Kentucky Oaks Mall. Paducah police say the pair were arrested less than 18 hours after they released information to the public. Latasha Jean Taylor and Marissa L. Hicks were taken into custody by...
One Arrested, Two Others Sought In Martin Shooting
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police have arrested one person and are still looking for two others involved in a shooting in broad daylight in a local business parking lot. Anthony R. Hogard Jr., age 27, of Martin was charged with recless endangerment, aggrated assault and criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony.
Two women wanted after attempted robbery at Paducah business
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two women are wanted in connection with an attempted robbery at the Kentucky Oaks Mall. Paducah police say they were called at about 4:30 p.m. Friday after a woman came into the store and handed a cashier a note that said the cashier needed to give the woman cash or a man who was “holding her hostage” would shoot someone.
Wanted Arlington man arrested for probation violation, faces new drug charges
A wanted Arlington man was arrested Thursday for a probation violation and faced new drug charges, according to the Carlisle County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said a warrant was issued for 32-year-old Kevin Gorham of Arlington on July 20 for an alleged probation violation. The alleged probation violation occurred in Union County, where State Police arrested Gorham on July 16 for operating a motor vehicle under the Influence of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland tattoo shop honored a man Sunday who recently lost his life too soon. People packed the Tried and True Salon in Cape Girardeau where they received tattoos and piercings in honor of Johnny Thurman. Thurman died earlier in July in a bike accident....
Candidates campaign in Cape Girardeau for State Representative District 147 Republican race
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Candidates and their team for the Missouri State Representative District 147 were out in Cape Girardeau today knocking on doors and talking with voters for the upcoming election. Three candidates are vying for the Republican seat for the primary which include John Voss, Elaine Edgar...
Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three days of discussions about the paranormal and the unexplained is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. The event will feature speakers, presentations, films,...
Martin, Ida, and Nina – The Hellwege's
Martin Hellwege was the 5th child of Henry Hellwege and his 4th wife, Friedericke Winter. A previous story was written about Martin’s father and his 4 wives titled, The Fourth Marriage. You are going to discover that Martin would be another Hellwege who would have more than one wife.
