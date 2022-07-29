Hot and humid weekend ahead

www.wesh.com
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/29 Friday morning forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert this evening for isolated downpours.Forecast: Today will be warm and humid with some showers around, especially this afternoon and evening. Not all of the models have the evening wave of showers materializing, but the potential is there for a couple of downpours. The showers wrap up overnight with temps falling to around 70 in the city with 60s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: It will still be nice on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. As for Monday, it will be more humid with perhaps a stray shower. Expect highs in the 80s.
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Oppressive heat will bake much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast expected to see triple-digit temperatures
(CNN) — Relentless, oppressive heat will grip much of the US this weekend, with the Northeast region expected to bear the brunt amid forecasts for near-record temperatures across the region. More than 85 million Americans from the central US to the Northeast are under heat warnings or advisories Saturday...
More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows
A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
Heat Dome in the Pacific Northwest to Shift in the US East Coast in Early August
A heat dome over the Pacific Northwest will shift toward the US East Coast during the first week of August, according to a new weather forecast. US meteorologists said that the looming extreme heat will be one of the hottest events brought by the ongoing summer season. High temperatures will...
Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain
Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
Rain kicks off August and no threat in the tropics
August will be another wet month but as of now, there are no tropical threats. “It isn’t a favorite month for most of us, but August starts Monday with a couple of positive things for us - a quiet outlook in the tropics and not-terrible summer
UK weather: Tropical conditions on way as 29C temperatures bring humidity and rain
After record-breaking heat in July, the UK is set to experience tropical weather conditions as high temperatures mix with showers. “Muggy conditions”, resulting from the mix between the heat and rain, are expected in the coming days. Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to hit parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters have said. The wetter weather will be a welcome change from the dry and extreme heat that the country has been experiencing over the past two weeks, with parts of Britain seeing temperatures...
Heat wave set to sear U.S. East Coast, South for third day
July 21 (Reuters) - A unrelenting heat wave on Thursday was expected to scorch the U.S. East Coast and South for the third day as dangerously high temperatures had forecasters warning about the dangers of dehydration and exposure.
