Dodging Duck Brewhaus celebrates 20 years on tap in Boerne

www.mysanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
$7.3M Boerne ranch battles scorching heat with its own lazy river
You'll be the only one floating down here
First look: San Antonio gets its first slice of Via 313's Detroit-style pizza
Via 313 now has seven Texas locations.
KSAT 12
Things to do around San Antonio this August
SAN ANTONIO – The heat is on. (Tell me, can you feel it?) It’s still roasting outside. I’m tempted to do that thing where people put cookies on a sheet pan and bake them in their hot car but then it will make my car smell like cookies and I’ll eat them all. So, I’ll likely not be doing that but if you have — let me know because I’m curious how Texas car cookies turn out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where to get boozy ice cream around San Antonio
For those who need a little something extra with their dessert.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Cabo Bob's great food, but bad service
One of the best burritos I've had paired with the worse service
Staunch Traditional Outfitters to open shop in New Braunfels
The business sells hats, clothing, accessories and more. (Courtesy Staunch Traditional Outfitters) Staunch Traditional Outfitters plans to open a brick-and-mortar storefront at 297 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, on Aug. 13. The business was founded in 2015 and sells hats, clothing, accessories and more printed with unique designs. 830-237-7711. www.staunchtradition.com.
Boerne brewery revives defunct nostalgic burger joint diner Hamby's
The Boerne Hill Country Mile will be adding a new restaurant with a familiar owner this fall. Hamby's, a shuttered burger joint, will be having a revival in October across the street from sister brewery Cibolo Creek Brewery Company. "I'm a huge cheeseburger lover. I'm really into old cars and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip
Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
KSAT 12
Frightful selfie spot to open in Rolling Oaks Mall
SAN ANTONIO – The immersive Horrific Pix Horror Studios is set to open Saturday, Aug. 6, on the second floor of Rolling Oaks Mall, at 6909 North Loop 1604 East. The 13 interactive selfie rooms take guests on a frightful experience that lures visitors to interact with the themed displays.
Why the Bracken Cave is a smelly situation
SAN ANTONIO — The Bracken Cave Preserve, about a 40-minute drive from downtown San Antonio, is home to the world's largest bat colony, where millions of bats will emerge and grow in population beginning in late-July, according to their website. Since the Bracken Cave is the largest known bat...
MuySA: The feeling of peace that comes with San Antonio viejitos and viejitas
Why am I crying right now?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A guide to enjoying a cheap or free date night in San Antonio
Consider us your cheap cupid.
13 places for the most decadent cheesecake in San Antonio
Whether you're a Golden Girl or not, here are some cheesecakes in S.A. to devour.
First-ever Chamoy Challenge will dress San Antonio in sweet, soury fun
A new kind of chamoy drip is coming to San Antonio.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
matadornetwork.com
6 Vineyards And Wineries That Make Texas Hill Country A Must-Visit Wine Destination
When many wine drinkers think about top-quality American wine regions, an elite group of West Coast destinations come to mind, including the Napa Valley, Sonoma County, and the Central Coast in California, along with the Willamette Valley in Oregon and the Walla Walla Valley in Washington. But savvy American wine enthusiasts know that excellent grapes can be grown and excellent bottles can be produced throughout the United States, including the dry climate of the Southwest. One less-obvious American wine region that deserves serious appreciation is the Hill Country of Central Texas. Texas Hill Country wineries are the best place to learn all about what wine in Texas has to offer.
Black Rock Coffee Bar to serve free drinks during first San Antonio opening
San Antonio's first sip of Black Rock coffee will be a free one.
Watch restored footage of San Antonio streets in the late 1940s
A YouTuber has enhanced footage of in mid-century San Antonio.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 1