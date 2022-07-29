Investigators now say Gatlinburg’s skylift incident was an apparent suicide

www.wdef.com
wvlt.tv
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young autistic boy was found wandering alone alongside a road in Knoxville Sunday morning, according to witnesses and the Knoxville Police Department. A spokesperson for the police department said the boy was 6-years-old and found on Maryville Pike. Witnesses told WVLT News that four vehicles...
Witnesses speak after woman jumps from Gatlinburg chair lift
Tourists share what they witnessed after a woman jumped to her death from a chair lift in Gatlinburg.
Police investigating death at Smoky Mountains theme park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — (GATLINBURG, Tenn.) -- There is an ongoing investigation after a woman was found dead in an apparent suicide at a theme park in the Smoky Mountains, police said. The woman, Jessica Rhea Ford, 40, was found on Thursday night beneath the Scenic Chondola at Anakeesta, according...
Woman found dead at Tennessee theme park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Update 3:33 p.m. EDT July 29. Investigators with the Gatlinburg Police Department said in a news release that a woman found beneath a chairlift at Anakeesta had jumped to her death. Original report:. Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead beneath a chairlift at...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Knoxville woman shoots deputy, charged with attempted capital murder
The Arkansas State Police says they are investigating an officer involved shooting wherein a Knoxville woman shot and injured a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy. State Police say that 44-year-old Christiana Beasley reportedly shot a deputy after an armed standoff inside a residence at 205 Ivy Lane shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. State police say that Beasley was barricaded inside the home.
Woman dies at Anakeesta theme park in Gatlinburg after police say she jumped from a chairlift
GATLINBURG, Tenn — A woman died at Anakeesta on Thursday after jumping from a chairlift, according to Gatlinburg officials. The Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department responded to the theme park around 7:41 p.m. regarding an incident on the park's chairlift, city officials said. When crews arrived, they found a...
Pedestrian dies at hospital after collision in Knoxville
A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle along Kingston Pike Thursday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man decorates vehicle, visits Highland Park to honor mass shooting victims
Tennessee schools are getting ready for the Friday night lights this fall. Sevierville police searching for man wanted for child rape. Sevierville Police Department officers are searching for the suspect in a child rape case. People flock to convenience stores as Mega Millions surpasses $1 billion.
KFD: Investigation underway for house fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2607 Parkview Avenue at 5:51 p.m. late Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the department. Three adults live in the home, and no injuries were reported, said KFD. One of the occupants of the...
wvlt.tv
TWRA officers rescue driver trapped in car in Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook to celebrate the work of its officers who rescued a driver who was trapped underwater in their car after the car ran off Moonhill Bridge in Dandridge. Around 9 p.m. on July 23, a car crashed into Douglas...
wvlt.tv
Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell
Powell family seeking answers after inherited go-kart theft caught on camera.
Three sought for questioning in July 2021 Knoxville murder
Investigators are seeking to identify three men sought for questioning in the murder of 20-year-old Martaysha Flack, who was found fatally shot on July 28, 2021.
Man convicted of murdering Knox County woman sentenced
Timothy Dion Wells was found guilty of second degree murder and sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Claiborne Progress
Shoplifters, high speed chase, lockdown, helicopters, capture
Two individuals from South Carolina allegedly decided to do a little shopping without paying. Area law enforcement was led on a high speed chase on July 27 as the couple sped from the Dollar General Store in Tazewell giving chase through the twin cities while a lockdown was placed on an Englands plant. The suspects were eventually arrested with the help of patrol helicopters.
wvlt.tv
Powell family seeking answers after inherited go-kart theft caught on camera
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - For Lindsee Merideith, she’s feeling uneasy after someone walked right up to her home in Powell and took a priceless item. For 6-year-old Zane and 3-year-old Zeke, driving and riding in their go-kart was one of the highlights of the week. Early Tuesday morning while...
wvlt.tv
Woman dies after being hit by car on Kingston Pike, police say
People flock to convenience stores as Mega Millions surpasses $1 billion. The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 Billion and people are hoping to get in on the near-record jackpot.
WATE
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested Following Shoplifting And A Chase With Police
According to police, a man and woman fled from officers after allegedly shoplifting from a Dollar General in New Tazewell on Wednesday. Police Department Officials received a call claiming that two people were shoplifting. The two suspects fled the scene as soon as officers arrived. After around a 3-mile chase,...
