‘Gordita Chronicles’ Canceled After One Season at HBO Max

HBO Max has canceled coming-of-age comedy “ Gordita Chronicles ” after one season. The news comes as a result of changing priorities at Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns the streamer, just over a month after the 10-episode series debuted on June 23 .

“Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future, and as a result, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to end ‘Gordita Chronicles’ at HBO Max,” a spokesperson for HBO Max told Variety . “The series earned critical acclaim and a loyal following, and we are proud to have worked with creator Claudia Forestieri and our two powerhouse executive producers, Eva Longoria (who also masterfully directed the pilot) and Zoe Saldaña, to bring Cucu’s journey to the screen. We thank them and the talented cast and crew for creating such a heartfelt, groundbreaking show that connected deeply with a very important demographic.”

“We are heartbroken by the larger programming changes at HBO Max that will not allow our special show that is ‘Gordita Chronicles,’ showrun by Latinx comedy powerhouse Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, to have a second season at its original home,” added Longoria and Saldaña. “As producers and storytellers who are continually seeking out the authentic and original stories that highlight our community’s joy and talent, we are so proud to have worked on this piece of magic. We continue to be blown away by the overwhelmingly positive critical response coupled with our growing audience numbers, which prove that viewers recognize the importance of this show’s existence and the crucial space it is filling for LatinX content in the media landscape.”

Set in 1985, “Gordita Chronicles” follows Cucu “Gordita” Castelli (Olivia Goncalves), who has just said goodbye to all of her friends and family in Santo Domingo and moved to Miami with her marketing executive father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), bold and vivacious mother Adela (Diana Maria Riva), and suddenly status-obsessed older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz). While life in America is far from what they imagined, the Castellis are determined to take charge of their strange new world.

Executive producers include Forestieri; Longoria for Unbelievable Entertainment; Zoe Saldana , Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana for Cinestar Pictures, Munoz-Liebowitz for Bons Mots Emporium; Josh Berman; and Jennifer Robinson and Chris King for Osprey Productions.