Exclusive: Police chase from Carson County to Amarillo reaches speeds up to 150 mph

Amarillo Police Department investigating Saturday evening homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit officials released information regarding a Saturday evening shooting in East Amarillo. According to an APD press release, officers responded to a shooting at East Park at 700 South Ross Street around 7:56 p.m. on July 30. APD said Carlos Montenegro, a 65-year-old male died at the […]
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
Missing Endangered Advisory issued for Clovis woman
CLOVIS, N.M, (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Clovis Police Department, the New Mexico State Police has issued a Missing Endangered Adult Advisory for Samantha Mount of Clovis, New Mexico Sunday. Officials stated that Samantha Mount, a 58-year-old-female, is 5’06”,160 lbs with short pink hair. She was last seen on approximately July […]
APD: Body found near Mesquite and River Road found to be overdose
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department report that during their investigation it was found that the person found dead in a ditch near Mesquite and River Road was found to be an overdose. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were sent to meet Potter County […]
Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
Traffic detoured on SL 335 and Georgia until Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo District (TxDOT), The northbound lanes of Georgia Street are closed from SL 335 to about a 1/4 mile north. Officials stated that traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes, with one lane of travel in each direction. The […]
Hit & Run: Driver, 3 passengers take off after hitting 2 vehicles in store parking lot
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a hit and run. At 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Toot'n Totum at SE 34th Ave. and Osage Street. According to police, a grey Dodge Charger hit two pickup trucks in the parking lot. The driver and three passengers...
1 critical, others injured in 2 vehicle wreck in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An officer with the Traffic Investigation Unit with the Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was critically injured and others were left with non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of River Road and St. Francis St on Thursday afternoon. According to police, one vehicle was going […]
Texas DPS, Amarillo Police to conduct Move Over/Slow Down task force
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, along with the Amarillo Police Department, announced Wednesday that officials will be conducting a joint task force Thursday to increase enforcement of the Move Over/Slow Down law. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, troopers...
TxDOT ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of July 31, include: On Monday, Aug. 1, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed just before Bell Street while […]
‘Horrific’ suspect dragged PD K9 several hundred yards in chase, officials said
CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office: Clovis, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced that on 7/20/2022, Efrain Moreno, age 26, of Clovis, was convicted of Aggravated Battery upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing a Law […]
1 dead, 1 arrested after early Thursday murder in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that reportedly occurred Thursday morning, related to a murder in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to Eastridge School Park, located at 1300 Evergreen, at 12:14 a.m. Thursday on a call of a […]
Clovis Police find person of interest in Hilltop Plaza shooting
Update (3:52 p.m.) Clovis Police announced that they found 19-year-old Brayden Maes, a person of interest in the recent shooting at Hilltop Plaza earlier this month. Original Story: CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in the recent shooting at […]
Randall County to expand its jail due to population increase
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County has hired an architect to expand its county jail. The architects are starting to design blue prints for the new space. “We’re just getting the ball rolling, you know this is kinda the first step so that we can start this project,” Hank Blanchard, Chief Deputy, Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
