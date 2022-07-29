ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Original Power Ranger coming to Gatlinburg expo

By Allante Walker
WATE
 2 days ago
Related
WATE

Return of Halloweentown in Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet so many of your favorite childhood stars this weekend. The 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Fan Fest has returned for you to get up close and personal with your favorite celebrities. Pop culture stars, voice actors, animation creators, and social media celebrities are all expected to be on-site.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Soar with TopJump in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to jump until your heart is content or enjoy a great game of mini-golf, TopJump has something for everyone. TopJump’s main attraction is their variety of trampolines, you can play dodgeball, basketball, or just jump around. With safety being a primary concern TopJump has an innovative air bag system that keeps guests safe and having a great time. After you have jumped your heart out you can head to their rock climbing walls that have state-of-the-art climbs, elaborate mini-golf, or their magical candy shop with sweets for all ages.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Joy to the World crafts unique Christmas ornaments in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas may be more than five months away, but retailers around the world are busy buying merchandise right now for the holiday season, like these gorgeous ornaments made by a company based here in Knoxville. Each is a little work of art, representing iconic landmarks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Smoky Mountain Quilters hold annual show

More than 200 stunning quilts will be on display Aug. 5-6 in the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway, at Merchant Drive, in Knoxville. Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee, the show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet Stripes a sweet kitten looking for a furever home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this weeks Pet of the Week we introduce you to Stripes, a sweet male kitten looking for a forever home. If you cannot adopt there are many ways to help local pets within our community. The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley works tirelessly...
PETS
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Madisonville, TN USA

I found this hanging outside at the Dollar General I work at. Before I went in for my shift I picked it up and put it in my purse to look at it later on my lunch break. I’m glad it was there that day because I was having a rough week, and I wasn’t feeling my best. However seeing this heart reminded me of why I do what I do: for my family to have what they need because I love them so much. It also reminds me of the loved ones I miss, and the love and support that my boyfriend gives me when I feel like giving up. This little heart is a reminder to me of my favorite word: LOVE, and that it is with me and surrounds me everyday. God bless this community for bringing such positivity into this world =)
MADISONVILLE, TN
WATE

Six free things to do in Knoxville July 29-31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Knoxville Museum of Art celebrates the art and artists of East Tennessee. The museum also hosts concerts, painting events for kids and more. Artists are also welcomed to create their work. See the exhibitions and artwork from East Tennessee artists.
KNOXVILLE, TN
blooloop.com

Bush’s opens ‘world’s most beautiful bean museum’ in Tennessee

Tennessee is now home to a new attraction described by Bush’s Beans as ‘the world’s most beautiful bean museum’, which is part of a revitalised visitor centre. Located in Dandridge, the museum celebrates Bush’s history and “all things beans”, says a news release. It offers an educational experience through digital exhibits, with guests learning all about beans.
DANDRIDGE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Baby Bobcats Spotted at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park — Watch the Video!

You never know what you’ll see when you explore the mountain top attractions in Gatlinburg! From black bears to birds, you’ll have the opportunity to see all kinds of Smoky Mountain wildlife roaming around. One animal you don’t see very often in the area, however, is a bobcat. Visitors to the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park were in for a special treat when they spotted not one, but two, baby bobcats on the hillside! Watch the video and learn more below:
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
KENTUCKY STATE

