Original Power Ranger coming to Gatlinburg expo

Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
WATE
Return of Halloweentown in Gatlinburg
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet so many of your favorite childhood stars this weekend. The 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Fan Fest has returned for you to get up close and personal with your favorite celebrities. Pop culture stars, voice actors, animation creators, and social media celebrities are all expected to be on-site.
WATE
Soar with TopJump in Pigeon Forge
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to jump until your heart is content or enjoy a great game of mini-golf, TopJump has something for everyone. TopJump’s main attraction is their variety of trampolines, you can play dodgeball, basketball, or just jump around. With safety being a primary concern TopJump has an innovative air bag system that keeps guests safe and having a great time. After you have jumped your heart out you can head to their rock climbing walls that have state-of-the-art climbs, elaborate mini-golf, or their magical candy shop with sweets for all ages.
Cubing USA Southeast competition weekend at Gatlinburg
The Cubing USA Southeast Championship is Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31 at Rocky Top Sports World. The competition features multiple categories ranging from cube size and shape, to more specialized categories like solving cubes blindfolded.
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
WATE
Joy to the World crafts unique Christmas ornaments in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas may be more than five months away, but retailers around the world are busy buying merchandise right now for the holiday season, like these gorgeous ornaments made by a company based here in Knoxville. Each is a little work of art, representing iconic landmarks...
Johnson City Press
Smoky Mountain Quilters hold annual show
More than 200 stunning quilts will be on display Aug. 5-6 in the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway, at Merchant Drive, in Knoxville. Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee, the show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
WATE
Meet Stripes a sweet kitten looking for a furever home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this weeks Pet of the Week we introduce you to Stripes, a sweet male kitten looking for a forever home. If you cannot adopt there are many ways to help local pets within our community. The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley works tirelessly...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Madisonville, TN USA
I found this hanging outside at the Dollar General I work at. Before I went in for my shift I picked it up and put it in my purse to look at it later on my lunch break. I’m glad it was there that day because I was having a rough week, and I wasn’t feeling my best. However seeing this heart reminded me of why I do what I do: for my family to have what they need because I love them so much. It also reminds me of the loved ones I miss, and the love and support that my boyfriend gives me when I feel like giving up. This little heart is a reminder to me of my favorite word: LOVE, and that it is with me and surrounds me everyday. God bless this community for bringing such positivity into this world =)
WATE
Six free things to do in Knoxville July 29-31
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Knoxville Museum of Art celebrates the art and artists of East Tennessee. The museum also hosts concerts, painting events for kids and more. Artists are also welcomed to create their work. See the exhibitions and artwork from East Tennessee artists.
blooloop.com
Bush’s opens ‘world’s most beautiful bean museum’ in Tennessee
Tennessee is now home to a new attraction described by Bush’s Beans as ‘the world’s most beautiful bean museum’, which is part of a revitalised visitor centre. Located in Dandridge, the museum celebrates Bush’s history and “all things beans”, says a news release. It offers an educational experience through digital exhibits, with guests learning all about beans.
Parents give inflation a failing grade amid back-to-school shopping
Christ United Methodist Church in Knoxville helped parents and students in this time of surging inflation and higher prices.
visitmysmokies.com
Baby Bobcats Spotted at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park — Watch the Video!
You never know what you’ll see when you explore the mountain top attractions in Gatlinburg! From black bears to birds, you’ll have the opportunity to see all kinds of Smoky Mountain wildlife roaming around. One animal you don’t see very often in the area, however, is a bobcat. Visitors to the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park were in for a special treat when they spotted not one, but two, baby bobcats on the hillside! Watch the video and learn more below:
Gatlinburg Police: Woman jumped from Anakeesta chair lift
Woman jumped from Gatlinburg chair lift on purpose, police say
wvlt.tv
Richy Kreme Donuts surprises customers with grand opening in Knoxville
President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties. A witness said he told people waiting in line to “not look down” on their way up. Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell. Updated: 11 hours...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville native Bianca Belair keeps RAW Women’s Championship at Summer Slam
Holiday Inn Express to be housing option for University of Tennessee students. The University of Tennessee will use the Holiday Inn Express to provide students with an affordable housing option. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tennessee schools are getting ready for the Friday night lights this fall. Remarkable first season comes...
Woman dies at Gatlinburg attraction
An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found deceased beneath the Scenic Chondola at Anakeesta.
List: Roads, areas flooded in Knoxville
List of roads where flooding is seen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Woman Plummets to Her Death From Chair Lift at Gatlinburg Theme Park
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman after she plunged to her death after falling from a chair lift. The horrific tragedy occurred at Anakeesta, a theme park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Investigators with the Gatlinburg Police Department said they are investigating the incident as an “apparent suicide.” Anakeesta’s chair...
Witnesses speak after woman jumps from Gatlinburg chair lift
Tourists share what they witnessed after a woman jumped to her death from a chair lift in Gatlinburg.
WATE
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
