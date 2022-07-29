Online predator gets 8 years in Fairfax County after 7News investigation

A huge thank you to our social media followers who helped bring a sucker punch suspect to justice. On June 4th Deputy C.J. Sacke responded to the Walmart at 125 Washington Square Plaza for an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 73-year-old Stafford resident, was punched in the face as he exited the store. The victim fell to the ground and suffered a facial injury from the attack. He was treated by medics at the scene.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO