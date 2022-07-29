Online predator gets 8 years in Fairfax County after 7News investigation

wjla.com
Related
Man charged after shooting former tenant during visit in Fairfax County, officials say
VIENNA, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in June of 2022. A man is in custody after shooting his roommate in Vienna, Virginia, Saturday afternoon, according to the Fairfax County Police. Officers received a call for a report...
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
Prince William County Police Chief says department needs 100 officers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Across the region, police departments are struggling to find people who want to be officers. Prince William County Police Chief Pete Newsham said the county's need is somewhat dire. "Across the Commonwealth, we're all suffering from a lack of interest in becoming a police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate. The Fairfax County Police Police Department tweeted that the man shot his roommate inside their home and that officers arrested him. The police department said the roommate had been taken […]
FOX43.com
Sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, then shoots him to death
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
Memorial held for 17-year-old murdered in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An act of gun violence, that's what killed Anthony Cruz-Santos,17, according to his family. On Saturday, a memorial service and call to action was held in his memory. He was murdered on July 12, 2021. Prince William County Police say a 19-year-old, using an...
staffordsheriff.com
Facebook Detectives Strike Again
A huge thank you to our social media followers who helped bring a sucker punch suspect to justice. On June 4th Deputy C.J. Sacke responded to the Walmart at 125 Washington Square Plaza for an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 73-year-old Stafford resident, was punched in the face as he exited the store. The victim fell to the ground and suffered a facial injury from the attack. He was treated by medics at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
WJLA
Montgomery County Police providing recruits with more chances to pass their academy tests
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is providing its recruits with more chances to pass their tests at the training academy before becoming sworn officers, the department confirmed Friday to 7News. "We're looking at what's fair in Montgomery County," said Darren Francke, an assistant police...
mocoshow.com
25 Years with No Parole for Carjacking Defendant Caught on Camera
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Lease sentenced defendant, Leslie J. Lee, 37, to twenty-five years in prison with no parole. Lee pleaded guilty on June 22, 2022, to charges of armed carjacking, carjacking and first-degree assault. The first two charges stem from carjacking incidents in November of 2021. The assault charge is connected to an unrelated domestic violence incident. Details on the carjacking cases:
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall early yesterday afternoon, July 29, 2022. The assault was reported at 12:57 PM at the mall. This is the sixth assault to be reported at the mall since May 18; the last was on July 17.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
50 Year Sentence for Co-Defendant in Gang Related Murder
Today Judge Jeannie Cho, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, sentenced defendant, Jordan Ryan Moreno, 23, of Washington D.C. to 50 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney Office. Moreno pleaded guilty on June 29th, 2022 to first-degree murder for the death of Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro in 2019. He also has federal charges pending. Moreno is one of four co-defendants in this case, which also includes:
WJLA
Rockville City police offer $1,000 reward in the killing of a goose
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Rockville City Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward provided by the New Mark Commons community in hopes of finding three suspects wanted for the killing of a Canadian goose. On July 24, three boys, between 12 and 15 years old, were seen at...
mocoshow.com
Four Defendants Facing Federal Charges for Mail Theft From Montgomery County and Possession of United States Postal Service Keys
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging four defendants with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys. The indictment was returned on July 21, 2022 and unsealed today upon the defendant’s arrests. Charged in the indictment are:
WJLA
Virginia AG Miyares visits Fairfax Co. officers as police chief issues personnel emergency
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thursday night Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares had a candid conversation with members of law enforcement at the Fairfax County Police Association’s lodge. The Q&A session revealing some of the Attorney General’s gravest concerns. He said people will die in Virginia due...
Arlington Police union slams prosecutor after released inmate allegedly killed 2 construction workers
ARLINGTON, Va. — There's a nasty back-and-forth battle going on between the Arlington police union and the county's top law enforcement official, after two construction workers were allegedly killed by a man previously jailed for drug and weapons offenses. The feud started with a double shooting in Alexandria on...
Suspect charged with robbery, malicious wounding in Woodbrige domestic incident
Prince William County Police Department is looking for a man accused of violence and robbery in a domestic incident in the early hours of this morning.
4 people facing federal charges for mail theft in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about six mail carriers robbed in D.C. and Maryland in less than 24 hours. Four people from Maryland are facing federal charges for mail theft and possession of United States Postal Service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
Trentonian
Virginia man, 20, arrested on prescription fraud
EVESHAM – On July 23, Evesham police units responded to CVS Pharmacy, located at 360 S. Route 73, for a male on location attempting to pick up a possible fraudulent prescription. An alert pharmacy technician recognized that the prescription may be fraudulent and called police to investigate. The suspect,...
Comments / 4