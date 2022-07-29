Carolina's hotly contested QB battle continues into fall camp

www.wralsportsfan.com
A cruel (crystal ball) twist for Florida State Football
Florida State football fans were hoping to get some good news on Saturday from Brock Glenn, but it looks like that won’t happen. Not much has gone right for Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell since he took over the job of leading the Seminoles. The performance on...
Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter decommits from West Virginia football
Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter announced Saturday he is decommitting from West Virginia and will re-open his recruitment. "I just felt like West Virginia wasn't really a home for me anymore, and I needed to open up my recruitment again and explore other options," Jeter told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. ...
VIP notes on Texas A&M's quarterbacks heading into fall camp
Texas A&M starts fall camp this week and Gigem 247 has you covered with an in-depth look at the Aggies' quarterback situation coming out of the spring and summer. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has three quality players to choose from in 2021 opening game starter Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and five star freshman Conner Weigman. However, the depth offered by the trio means that the 2022 offense won't be as affected if Fisher's choice for the starting role goes down like King did last season. Here's what each of them brings to the table for the 2022 campaign...and beyond.
After Brent Venables Football camp, several 2025 prospects receive Oklahoma offers
Fall camp begins next week, and the 2022 college football season is less than five weeks away, but recruiting never stops. The Sooners have had a big month of July, putting themselves in a position to finish with one of the best classes in the 2023 cycle and potentially their best class in the modern recruiting era.
North Carolina Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Tar Heels' Schedule
Where exactly is North Carolina going under Mack Brown? After the Orange Bowl season of 2020, coupled with consecutive strong recruiting classes, many expected the Tar Heels to be a contender to Clemson in the ACC for years to come. But last fall's 6-7 record slowed the optimism of the...
A Look Into LSU's Quarterback Battle As It Enters Fall Camp
Tigers have a number of options to choose from, competition rolls into this week's fall camp
College Football News
NC State Wolfpack Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
NC State Wolfpack Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the NC State season with what you need to know and keys to the season. NC State Top 10 Players | NC State Schedule & Analysis. NC State Wolfpack Preview 2022. NC State was the overlooked really, really good...
NC State football countdown to kickoff: 33
The NC State football season opener for 2022 is at East Carolina on Sept. 3 — or 33 days away from Monday. The Wolfpacker continues its countdown for the season with notes about the number 33. 33: Significant notes involving the number 33 in NC State football history. •...
Lincoln Riley defends USC recruiting, Jordan Addison against Pat Narduzzi's tampering accusation
Lincoln Riley didn’t take kindly to a reported accusation of tampering this spring by Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, who lost arguably his top returning player — wideout Jordan Addison — to the NCAA transfer portal and eventually USC. Riley spoke publicly on the situation for the first time on Friday at Pac 12 Media Days, defending his integrity in recruiting.
Potential Auburn target decommits from Nebraska, gets Tigers Crystal Ball
Auburn could see another four-star commitment for the 2023 class. After edge rusher Ashley Williams out of Louisiana left Auburn’s “Big Cat” recruiting event over the weekend impressed, he announced on Sunday that we would be de-committing from the Cornhuskers. What’s more, 247Sports gave him a Crystal Ball to the Auburn Tigers shortly after.
Olympian, Cary native Claire Curzan named USA Today High School Girls Athlete of the Year
Cary, N.C. — Olympic silver-medalist and Cary native Claire Curzan was awarded the title of USA Today High School Girls Athlete of the Year. A ceremony hosted by NFL legens Vernon Davis and Rob Gronkowski was held Sunday night where the winners were announced. However, Gronkowski surprised Curzan earlier...
