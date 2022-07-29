www.mainstreetdailynews.com
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Alachua County Public Schools at a Glance
Within Greater Gainesville are the 64 public institutions responsible for nurturing and educating the future generation. These elementary, middle and high schools currently serve more than 29,000 beautiful minds with high-quality instruction, innovative educational programs and varying levels of support and guidance. The Alachua County School District truly embraces their...
Florida tells school superintendents to ignore some guidelines from federal government
ORLANDO, Fla. — State education leaders are telling school districts to ignore certain new guidelines from the federal government. The guidelines were meant to provide more clarity on sex discrimination under Title IX. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz sent a letter...
Gov. DeSantis appoints Moore to Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that a resident of Havana was appointed to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners.
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville wins award for edible groves program
An idea planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the City of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks has blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC). The Edible Groves program was launched in 2020 with the planting of 175...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: We need fresh leadership on the school board after Certain opposed re-opening schools and supported forced masking
Current District 1 school board member and candidate Tina Certain may have seemed to start her initial term with good questions arising from her experience as an accountant, but she has lost her way during the last 2 years, becoming increasingly hostile to parents, and should not be re-elected. People should not forget that she was against the reopening of brick-and-mortar schooling in Fall 2020, led the charge to break the law on a school masking executive order (and later on guidelines from the Florida Department of Health), supported the hiring and promotion of a superintendent who was fired just 15 months later, and mocked parents who were concerned about how her decisions impacted their children.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Snowballing Success, Business in Newberry
The City of Newberry expands upon growth in sports tourism and agricultural innovation, while welcoming a mix of new businesses and developments . Business is booming in Newberry, as the sports tourism industry continues to grow, the agricultural innovation sector primes for development, the hospitality industry experiences an uptick and several residential and commercial projects are planned or under construction.
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
WCJB
Columbia County residents raise funds for long-time Lake City radio host who’s battling dementia and Alzheimer’s
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Scott Berns was a radio host for 35 years on three stations in Lake City, and on Friday nights you could always hear his voice calling football games at Columbia High School. “It’s been very special when he would call the games on the radio....
Ron DeSantis Makes More Endorsements in Local School Board Races
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis threw his support behind three local school board candidates. This follows DeSantis’ endorsement of his first and second rounds of endorsements earlier this year. The governor’s full slate of endorsements includes 29 school board candidates. “These candidates have pledged to run on the...
Florida Tells Schools To Ignore Federal Instruction To Include Instruction on Gender Identity in Classrooms
Will Biden revoke funding for school lunches as threatened?. On July 28, Florida's Education Commissioner - Manny Diaz Jr - issued an instruction to schools in the state that they should ignore federal government guidance to continue teaching of gender identity and related subjects in classrooms.
WCJB
Gilchrist County District 4 race features three republican candidates
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Three republican candidates are on the ballot to take over a Gilchrist County commission seat that the incumbent will not be competing for. Incumbent Marion Poitevint is making way for three republican candidates, Adam Elliott, Eddy Scott and Tommy Langford. Langford held the seat for 10 years before Poitevint, Scott frequents county commission meetings and Elliott filed after his peers said he would suit the role well.
Taylor County continues to support Addison Bethea
Saturday marks one month since 17-year-old Addison Bethea was attacked by a shark off the Taylor County Coast. Now neighbors are working to bring her family some relief.
Jacksonville teacher raises concerns over new school safety app feature
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are new concerns tonight about a school safety app that is set to launch in local schools in just weeks. The school safety app allows teachers to report issues no matter how big or small. I spoke to a teacher who says one feature may...
floridapolitics.com
JAXBIZ splits Jacksonville Sheriff endorsement
Co-endorsements go to Democrat Burton, Republican Waters. A political committee associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce couldn’t pick just one of the five candidates running for Sheriff in next month’s Special Election. So instead, the JAXBIZ committee endorsed two Friday, backing Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
wuft.org
All students can get free meals at these 33 Alachua County schools for the 2022-23 school year
Changes in federal guidelines mean that students at 17 Alachua County schools will not be guaranteed free or reduced-priced meals unless they apply this school year. Those at 33 other schools, however, will still be eligible without having to apply and regardless of family income guidelines. These are the schools...
Florida Is Encouraging Military Veterans Without a College Degree To Become Teachers To Address Staff Shortages
"Helping those who have served to find great jobs" says DeSantis. Florida is experiencing a shortage of teachers in its public schools, in spite of initiatives to increase salaries and to offer bonus payments as incentives.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Marion County, FL, Confirms Case of EEE
The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a yearling Thoroughbred colt in Marion County, Florida, positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) on July 21. He presented with fever, hind-limb paresis (loss of voluntary movement), and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 8. The colt was undervaccinated and is now deceased.
