Current District 1 school board member and candidate Tina Certain may have seemed to start her initial term with good questions arising from her experience as an accountant, but she has lost her way during the last 2 years, becoming increasingly hostile to parents, and should not be re-elected. People should not forget that she was against the reopening of brick-and-mortar schooling in Fall 2020, led the charge to break the law on a school masking executive order (and later on guidelines from the Florida Department of Health), supported the hiring and promotion of a superintendent who was fired just 15 months later, and mocked parents who were concerned about how her decisions impacted their children.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO