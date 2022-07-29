ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Alachua County Public Schools at a Glance

Within Greater Gainesville are the 64 public institutions responsible for nurturing and educating the future generation. These elementary, middle and high schools currently serve more than 29,000 beautiful minds with high-quality instruction, innovative educational programs and varying levels of support and guidance. The Alachua County School District truly embraces their...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities

Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
Gainesville wins award for edible groves program

An idea planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the City of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks has blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC). The Edible Groves program was launched in 2020 with the planting of 175...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Letter: We need fresh leadership on the school board after Certain opposed re-opening schools and supported forced masking

Current District 1 school board member and candidate Tina Certain may have seemed to start her initial term with good questions arising from her experience as an accountant, but she has lost her way during the last 2 years, becoming increasingly hostile to parents, and should not be re-elected. People should not forget that she was against the reopening of brick-and-mortar schooling in Fall 2020, led the charge to break the law on a school masking executive order (and later on guidelines from the Florida Department of Health), supported the hiring and promotion of a superintendent who was fired just 15 months later, and mocked parents who were concerned about how her decisions impacted their children.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Snowballing Success, Business in Newberry

The City of Newberry expands upon growth in sports tourism and agricultural innovation, while welcoming a mix of new businesses and developments . Business is booming in Newberry, as the sports tourism industry continues to grow, the agricultural innovation sector primes for development, the hospitality industry experiences an uptick and several residential and commercial projects are planned or under construction. 
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities

Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
Gilchrist County District 4 race features three republican candidates

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Three republican candidates are on the ballot to take over a Gilchrist County commission seat that the incumbent will not be competing for. Incumbent Marion Poitevint is making way for three republican candidates, Adam Elliott, Eddy Scott and Tommy Langford. Langford held the seat for 10 years before Poitevint, Scott frequents county commission meetings and Elliott filed after his peers said he would suit the role well.
JAXBIZ splits Jacksonville Sheriff endorsement

Co-endorsements go to Democrat Burton, Republican Waters. A political committee associated with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce couldn’t pick just one of the five candidates running for Sheriff in next month’s Special Election. So instead, the JAXBIZ committee endorsed two Friday, backing Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K....
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash

Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
Marion County, FL, Confirms Case of EEE

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a yearling Thoroughbred colt in Marion County, Florida, positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) on July 21. He presented with fever, hind-limb paresis (loss of voluntary movement), and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 8. The colt was undervaccinated and is now deceased.
MARION COUNTY, FL

