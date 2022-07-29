7Salutes new memorial honoring more than 36,000 U.S. servicemembers lost in Korean War

wjla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
Black Marines were 'dogged' on this base in the 1940s. Now they're honored there
A project started in 2019 to restore key buildings used by the first Black Marines — and protect the structures from the effects of climate change — is nearly complete. During the 1940s, about 20,000 men trained under harsh conditions on a racially segregated base in North Carolina known as Montford Point .It's now part of Camp Lejeune — the main Marine Corps infantry base for the East Coast — and is called Camp Johnson after one of those first Black marines, Sgt. Maj. Gilbert "Hashmark" Johnson, a storied drill instructor.
Voice of America
US Military Bases Honoring Confederate Figures Slated to Get New Names
As a young Black officer, Troy Mosley arrived at Fort Benning in Georgia in 1995 where he eventually took command of a 300-person company at the age of 31. The irony of leading hundreds of troops at a world premier military base named in honor of a Confederate officer who fought to defend slavery was not lost on him.
Fewer servicemen and veterans are likely to recommend a career in uniform, as fears of going broke, hungry and 'woke culture' claims leave world's top military with its worst recruitment crisis since the 1970s
The number of veterans, service members and their spouses who recommend a career in uniform has dropped sharply these past two years, with hunger, hardship, woke culture and the Afghanistan pullout being blamed for a recruitment crisis. Research from the Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) found that the number of...
Why The Legacy Of Robin Olds Lives On In Today’s Fighter Pilots
A century after his birth, we look at the strong bonds between legendary U.S. pilot Robin Olds and one British fighter squadron. For many, the mustachioed, swashbuckling figure of Brig. Gen. Robin Olds remains the epitome of the Air Force fighter pilot. A triple ace from his aerial combat in World War II and Vietnam, Olds was a consummate flier, and master tactician, and possessed the charisma that made him a natural leader. What’s less known is his influence further afield, during a unique exchange posting in the United Kingdom, where his reputation continues to be held in the highest respect within one frontline unit in particular.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
More than 60,000 Army soldiers losing pay, benefits over vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – Roughly 40,000 National Guard and 22,000 Reserve soldiers who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccines have been cut off from their military benefits, according to the U.S. Army. "Soldiers who refuse the vaccination order without an approved or pending exemption request are subject to adverse...
americanmilitarynews.com
Lawmakers move to revoke Medals of Honor from soldiers who fought at Wounded Knee
U.S. House lawmakers moved to posthumously revoke Medals of Honor awarded to 20 soldiers who took part in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre – a battle during which an estimated 250 Native Americans and more than 30 soldiers died. Last week, an amendment entitled “Remove the Stain,” which sought...
americanmilitarynews.com
US has ‘potential to lose’ to China, Air Force chief says
Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, warned this week that there is “potential to lose” to China if the United States military doesn’t change its focus from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific. During an appearance on CNN on Monday, Brown...
Navy Times
Watch the US Navy and allies blast the bejeezus out of this retired frigate
By most accounts, the retired Navy guided-missile frigate Rodney M. Davis enjoyed a long and successful sea service career. Its was commissioned back in 1987 and served faithfully for 28 years. After retirement, it received a nice shadowbox and proceeded to talk the gate guard’s ear off before every commissary visit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US Senate expected to confirm Marines' first Black four-star general
After more than 35 years in the US Marine Corps., Lt. Gen. Michael Langley is set to be the first Black general to achieve one of the branch's highest rankings.
Navy Times
Navy decommissions USS Whidbey Island
The dock landing ship Whidbey Island, first of its name and of its class, was decommissioned Friday in a ceremony after nearly 38 years of service. Nine of the ship’s previous commanding officers attended, as did more than 50 plank owners, according to the Navy. “I am humbled to...
Aircraft From Area 51 Are Flying In Latest Air Force Red Flag Exercise
It is extremely unusual for aircraft flying from the top-secret Area 51 test facility at Groom Lake to directly participate in Red Flag. The U.S. Air Force's Red Flag large force employment (LFE) exercises are world-renowned for their scale and scope, and always involve a slew of different types of aircraft flying together. The last Red Flag event of the 2022 Fiscal Year, referred to as Red Flag 22-3, appears to have had some particularly notable participants last week. These came in the form of aircraft operating from the highly-secure Groom Lake test facility, better known as Area 51, using 'MiG' callsigns.
americanmilitarynews.com
US judge blocks Air Force from kicking out, punishing thousands of unvaccinated troops
On Thursday, a federal judge in Ohio put a temporary stop to the U.S. Air Force kicking out thousands of service members who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Matthew W. McFarland, of Ohio’s Southern District, granted a temporary restraining order in the case of Hunter Doster, et al. v. Hon Frank Kendall, et al., in which Doster and other service members sued the Air Force Secretary to grant religious exemptions to the service’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MilitaryTimes
The problem with retaining only 5 (or possibly 7) active Marine Corps cannon artillery batteries
Donald Rumsfeld, former U.S. Secretary of Defense, said: “You go to war with the army you have, not the army you might want or wish to have at a later date.”. Rumsfeld was widely criticized for this statement, made during a question-and-answer session in 2003 with U.S. Army troops in Kuwait who were preparing to deploy into Iraq.
U.S. Air Force lieutenant killed on D-Day laid to rest in Normandy "with full military honors" nearly 80 years later
A 23-year-old who was killed during the World War II invasion of Normandy has been laid to rest nearly eight decades later. U.S. Air Force Lt. William J. McGowan was buried at Normandy American Cemetery "with full military honors" on Saturday, according to the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC). McGowan's...
Trump's defense secretary denies there were orders to have 10K troops ready to deploy on January 6
Former acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller told the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection that former President Donald Trump never gave him a formal order to have 10,000 troops ready to be deployed to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to new video of Miller's deposition released by the committee.
MilitaryTimes
Former chief master sergeant of the Air Force passes away at 91
The first enlisted senior advisor of Strategic Air Command and sixth chief master sergeant of the Air Force, James M. McCoy, passed away Wednesday, a press release from the Air Force announced. He was just three weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. As the top enlisted airman from 1979 to...
americanmilitarynews.com
Marine Sgt. Matthew Partyka dies by suicide at 25, remembered for ‘kindness and goodness’
United States Marine Sgt. Matthew Partyka, a decorated service member and Massachusetts native, died earlier this month at age 25. He is remembered by those who loved him for his “kindness and goodness.”. Born in Springfield, Partyka moved to Hingham in 2000 and graduated from the town’s high school...
Six Medal of Honor recipients inducted into Pentagon's Hall of Heroes
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army leaders today honored six Medal of Honor recipients at an induction ceremony for the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes. Recognized for their heroism were: retired Army Maj. John J. Duffy, former Army Spc. 5 Dennis M. Fujii, deceased Army Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, former Army Spc. 5 Dwight Birdwell, retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., and Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne.
People
Meet Romay Davis, 102-Year-Old Black Female Army Vet Honored with Gold Medal for Groundbreaking WWII Service
All Romay Davis wanted in her early 20s was to follow her five brothers into the U.S. military, leave the rural Virginia home she shared with her supportive parents and chase a little adventure along the way. She found it while making history in the first all-female, all-women-of-color unit to...
International Business Times
U.S. Air Force Pauses Some Operations Over Pilot Ejection Seat Concerns
Concerns over defects in the explosive cartridges in pilot ejection systems aboard three U.S. military aircraft, including the F-35, forced a temporary halt to some U.S. operations in order to perform checks, the Air Force said on Friday. "Our primary concern is the safety of our Airmen and it is...
Comments / 0