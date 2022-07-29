7Salutes new memorial honoring more than 36,000 U.S. servicemembers lost in Korean War

A century after his birth, we look at the strong bonds between legendary U.S. pilot Robin Olds and one British fighter squadron. For many, the mustachioed, swashbuckling figure of Brig. Gen. Robin Olds remains the epitome of the Air Force fighter pilot. A triple ace from his aerial combat in World War II and Vietnam, Olds was a consummate flier, and master tactician, and possessed the charisma that made him a natural leader. What’s less known is his influence further afield, during a unique exchange posting in the United Kingdom, where his reputation continues to be held in the highest respect within one frontline unit in particular.

